US Embassy in Haiti begins evacuations amid increased gang violence





The U.S. Embassy in Haiti began evacuating some of its staff on Sunday due to escalating gang violence.

“The American embassy in Haiti remains open. Increased gang violence in the neighborhood near the U.S. Embassy premises and near the airport led the State Department to decide to organize the departure of additional embassy staff. All arriving and departing passengers work for the US government,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The Department of State continually adjusts its position with U.S. embassies and consulates around the world based on its mission, the local security environment and the health situation, as appropriate,” the statement continued.

The United States had already evacuated family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees last July due to increased violence and crime. Haiti is now in the grip of a recent crime wave, largely driven by escalating gang violence.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry is in Puerto Rico and cannot return to his country under the threat of a “civil war” caused by a gang alliance. He also faces growing pressure to resign from gangs hoping to gain political power, and criticism also targets the country's electoral system, according to the Associated Press.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Henry last week, the department said. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said they discussed “the ongoing political, security and humanitarian crisis in Haiti.”

Miller noted that the United States has urged Henry and “other key stakeholders in Haiti to reach a compromise that will end the current political impasse.”

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.

The Associated Press contributed.

