Israel-Hamas war: US army ship heads to Gaza to build pier





DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) A US military ship carrying materials to build a temporary pier in Gaza headed to the Mediterranean on Sunday, after US President Joe Biden announced plans to increase aid deliveries by sea to the besieged enclave where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are going hungry.

The new aid campaign comes as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan was set to begin Monday in much of the world after Saudi authorities saw the crescent moon. Hopes for a new ceasefire by Ramadan faded days ago, with negotiations apparently at a standstill.

The opening of the sea corridor, along with airdrops by the United States, Jordan and others, reflect growing concern over the deadly humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a new desire to circumvent Israeli control over shipments terrestrial. But humanitarian officials say air and sea deliveries cannot make up for the lack of land routes. The number of aid trucks entering Gaza daily is far fewer than the 500 that arrived before the war.

A ship belonging to the Spanish humanitarian group Open Arms and carrying 200 tons of food aid is expected to make a pilot voyage to Gaza from neighboring Cyprus as soon as possible, but not on Sunday, said spokeswoman Linda Roth of partner organization World Central. Kitchen. There was no explanation after the Cypriot president announced his departure.

Israel says it welcomes maritime deliveries and would inspect goods bound for Gaza before they leave Cyprus. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday reviewed the preparatory work off the coast of Gaza.

Biden has stepped up his public criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he believes Netanyahu is hurting Israel more than helping Israel in his approach to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which is now in its sixth month.

Speaking to MSNBC on Saturday, the US president expressed support for Israel's right to pursue Hamas after the militants' October 7 attack in southern Israel, but said Netanyahu needed to pay more attention to the innocent lives lost. He added that we cannot allow 30,000 more Palestinian deaths.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 31,045 Palestinians had been killed since the war began. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children account for two-thirds of the deaths. The ministry is part of the Hamas-led government, and its figures on previous wars largely match those of the UN and independent experts.

Palestinian casualties continued to mount. The Civil Defense Ministry said 10 people were killed Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a home of the Ashour family in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City. The dust-covered bodies were placed on blankets.

Elsewhere, the bodies of 15 people, including women and children, were taken to the main hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah, according to an Associated Press reporter. Relatives said they were killed by Israeli artillery fire toward a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the coastal area near the southern town of Khan Younis.

Israel rarely comments on specific incidents during the war. He claims Hamas is responsible for civilian casualties because the militant group operates from civilian areas.

Meanwhile, U.S. efforts began to install a temporary dock in Gaza for maritime deliveries. U.S. Central Command said the first U.S. Army ship, the General Frank S. Besson, left a base in Virginia on Saturday and was headed to the eastern Mediterranean with construction equipment.

U.S. officials have said it would likely be weeks before the pier is operational.

The maritime corridor is supported by the European Union, alongside the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. The European Commission said UN agencies and the Red Cross would play a role.

The ship in Cyprus is expected to take two to three days to arrive at an undisclosed location in Gaza. The World Central Kitchen spokesperson said construction work on the pier began on Sunday.

A member of the charity said on largely cut off from aid shipments and was the first focal point of the Israeli military offensive.

Israel declared war on October 7 after Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 250 hostages. Israel's air and ground offensive has devastated large parts of Gaza and displaced around 80% of the 2.3 million residents.

The United States and regional mediators Egypt and Qatar had hoped to put in place a six-week ceasefire by Ramadan, but Hamas is awaiting assurances that a temporary truce will lead to the end of hostilities. A deal would have allowed Hamas to free some Israeli hostages, Israel to free some Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian groups to have access to a large influx of aid.

CIA Director William Burns traveled to Doha, Cairo and Jordan on Saturday to urge mediators to move the negotiations forward.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this report.

See more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

