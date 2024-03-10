UK start times, how to watch and full list of nominees





The 96th Oscar Awards Ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA on the 20th (local time).

Hosted by American comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the awards for the fourth time following 2017, 2018 and 2023, this year's biggest night in entertainment sees the world's biggest blockbusters go head-to-head for a variety of Academy Awards. . award.

Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer is leading the way with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt).

The three-hour biopic about the father of the atomic bomb could make history if it breaks the joint record of 11 wins currently jointly held by Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Greta Gerwigs Barbie, last year's biggest box office hit and winner of eight awards, joins the series on a series of bizarre journeys.

When does the Oscars start?

The 2024 Oscars are scheduled to begin at 11pm UK time on Sunday 10 March.

ITV1 and ITX coverage for UK viewers will begin at 10.15pm, with film buff Jonathan Ross hosting a studio panel of celebrity guests previewing the event and later providing reactions to the winners.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain host Ross King will broadcast the Oscars red carpet live on ITVX from 9pm.

In Hollywood, Zendaya, Al Pacino, Lupita Nyongo, Bad Bunny, Dwayne Johnson, Regina King, Matthew McConaughey, Mahershala Ali, Ke Huy Quan, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Pfeiffer are expected to be honored.

How can I watch it in the UK?

ITV will be the UK home of this year's Oscars coverage, taking over the role of streaming the awards show from Hollywood after British TV's long-time host Sky decided to walk away from a new deal.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 10.15pm UK time on ITV1 and ITVX, followed by a live stream of the Oscars red carpet on ITVX from 9pm.

Viewers in Scotland can watch on STV or STVX, while the Oscars will be broadcast in the US on ABC and various other streaming services.

Who are the candidates?

Oppenheimer leads a list of nominees that will be familiar to anyone who watched the Baftas last month. The Baftas received seven awards, including best film, director, lead actor and supporting actor.

The film is considered a frontrunner in the Best Picture category and could give British director Nolan and Irish actor Murphy their first Oscars in the Best Director and Best Actor categories, respectively.

Christopher Nolan, nominated for Best Director for Oppenheimer, who was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture, and his wife Emma Thomas, a producer for Oppenheimer, attended the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

Peaky Blinders star Murphy faced stiff competition from The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti, but has surged ahead of the competition in recent weeks, winning the Baftas and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Nolan is also competing for the Best Adapted Screenplay trophy for his adaptation of the 2005 Oppenheimer biography American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. It has been nominated for numerous technical awards.

It looks like Robert Downey Jr. will lose the Best Supporting Actor award. The American actor is set to win his first Oscar after winning every other major award this season for his role as Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Louis Strauss.

Competing Iron Man stars in that category included Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things, who took home 11 different awards.

Barbie star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were excluded from the Best Actress and Best Director awards, respectively, but the film itself still won various awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, and two Best Original Screenplay awards. sing.

But Ferrera and Downey Jr. Oppenheimer's co-star Blunt may have her work cut out for her to secure Best Supporting Actress, and Davin Joy Randolph won the other awards show this year for her performance as a grieving chef alongside Giamatti's grumpy boarding school teacher. Her acting was overpowering. In the comedy drama The Holdovers.

The Best Actress category is thought to be a two-race race between Poor Things' Emma Stone and Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, with Stone, who previously won an Oscar in the category for La La Land, winning the Bafta and Gladstone taking the win. . At the SAG Awards.

If Gladstone wins an Oscar for her role in Martin Scorsese's western about the murder of a wealthy member of the Osage tribe in the 1920s, she would become the first Native American to win the category.

However, there was no room for co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor category.

British film director Jonathan Glazers' harrowing portrait of a family living next to Auschwitz. is likely to win the British Best International Film Award. It was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director.

Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K Brown made Oscar history before the awards ceremony even began by becoming the first black acting duo to be nominated in the leading (Wright) and supporting (Brown) acting categories for the same film. .

The pair starred in Cord Jefferson's comedy satire American Fiction, which also won awards for Best Motion Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Score.

This is the first time that two gay actors have been nominated for playing two gay characters in the same year. Colman Domingo is <러스틴>Jodie Foster won the Best Actor Award for her role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in <러스틴>She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress Award. Bonnie Stoll, Nyad’s swim coach.

Full list of 2024 Oscar nominees

Below is the full list of nominees in each category at this year's Oscars.

Best Picture Best Actor Bradley Cooper Maestro Colman Domingo Rustin Paul Giamatti Holdover Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright American Fiction Best Actor Annette Bening Nyard Lily Gladstone Murderer of the Flower Moon Sandra Hurler Anatomy of an Autumn Carey Mulligan Maestro Emma Stone Poor Things Best Supporting Actor Emily Blunt Oppenheimer Daniel Brooks The Color Purple America Ferrera Bobby Jodie Foster Nyad Davine Joey Randolph Holdover Best Supporting Actor Sterling K. Brown American Fiction Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling Bobby Mark Ruffalo Poor Things Best Director Justin Triet Anatomy Fall Martin Scorsese Murderer of the Flower Moon Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer Yorgos Lanthimos Poor Things Jonathan Glazer Area of ​​Interest Best Adapted Screenplay American Novel Bobby Oppenheimer Area of ​​Interest Best Original Screenplay Autumn Anatomy The Holdovers Maestro May December Past Lives Best Original Song The Fire Inside Flamin Hot (by Diane Warren) Im Just Ken Barbie (by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt) It Never Went Away American Symphony (by Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson) Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George (Written) What was I made for? Barbie (written by Billie Eilish, Finneas OConnell) Best Original Score Best International Feature Best Animated Feature Best Documentary Feature Bobi Wine: The Peoples President The Eternal Memory Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger 20 Days in Mariupol Costume Design Award Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things Best Makeup and Hairstyling Golda Master Oppenheimer Poor Things Society of the Snow Best Production Design Bobby Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things Best Sound Best Film Editing Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things Best Best Cinematography El Conde Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things Best Visual Effects Best Live-Action Short The After Invincible Knight of Fortune Red, White and Blue The Amazing Story of Henry Sugar Best Animated Short Letter to a Pig 95 Senses Our Unity The Pachyderm War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko Best Short Documentary The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island In Between The Last Repair Shop Ni Nai and Wi P

