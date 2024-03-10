US military airlifts embassy staff from Port-au-Prince amid escalating gang violence in Haiti





The U.S. military conducted an overnight operation Saturday through Sunday to evacuate U.S. personnel by airlift from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti as violence escalates in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and across that country. Caribbean, U.S. Southern Command said in a statement Sunday. . Additional security measures were deployed as part of the operation, officials said.

“At the request of the Department of State, the United States military conducted an operation to strengthen the security of the American Embassy in Port-au-Prince, to allow the continuation of our mission operations and to allow non-resident personnel essential to leave,” the statement said. ” U.S. Southern Command said in a statement to CBS News Sunday morning.

Airlifting U.S. personnel to and from the embassy is consistent with standard military practice to enhance security at embassies around the world, the statement continued. There were no Haitians on board the plane during the airlift, according to the military.

“Our embassy remains focused on advancing the U.S. government's efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing support for the Haitian National Police, accelerating the deployment of the multinational security support mission (MSS) authorized by the Nations and accelerating a peaceful transition of power through free and fair elections,” Southern Command said. “As announced in September 2023, the Department of Defense is positioned to provide robust support to the MSS, including assistance planning, information sharing, air transport, communications and medical support.”

Haitian police officers were deployed to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 9, 2024, as residents desperately sought shelter amid a recent outbreak of gang violence in the Haitian capital. CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, the embassy in Haiti said it “remains open.”

“Increased gang violence in the neighborhood near the US Embassy premises and near the airport has led the State Department to decide to organize the departure of additional embassy staff,” the statement said. 'embassy. “All arriving and departing passengers work for the U.S. Government. The Department of State continually adjusts its posture with U.S. embassies and consulates around the world based on its mission, local security environment and the health situation, if applicable.”

The statement said further information on the airlifts in Port-au-Prince was not available.

Haiti has struggled for decades with tumultuous political unrest and crippling gang violence. Last September, the Biden administration pledged $100 million, and then another $65 million, to support the Haitian National Police and improve security in the island nation as it continues its fight against powerful criminal groups. Part of that money was intended to support a Kenyan-led cooperative security mission involving several countries. The United Nations Security Council voted in early October to approve the mission and send a multinational force to Haiti for a year in hopes of quelling gang violence as it became more extreme.

But the latest episode of gang violence erupted in late February when Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry visited Kenya to push for the deployment of the multinational force. Heavily armed gangs attacked key government sites and attempted to take control of the Port-au-Prince airport, forcing area businesses and schools to close and displacing an estimated 15,000 people from their homes in the capital, the Associated Press reported. . Attacks on Haiti's two largest prisons also led to a mass escape of thousands of inmates.

The explosion in gang violence prompted Haitian authorities to impose a nighttime curfew and declare a state of emergency, still in effect as of Sunday.

—Margaret Brennan contributed reporting.

