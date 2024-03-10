HOT TICKET: 10 of the best pop-up saunas in the UK | health and fitness holidays





Full Bridge Farm, York

Outdoor swimmers will not want to leave Pool Bridge Farm, which offers three mirror-like lakes for paddling and two tree-covered saunas. A once old shepherd's hut has been lovingly restored and awaits on the embankment. Winter weather doesn't have to stop the colorful fun. Enjoy a swim under the farm's festoon lights on dark early mornings and frosty winter nights. In warm weather, bring a tent. Lined with ancient oak trees, the six-acre campsite is where you can gaze out into the dark Yorkshire skies from your sleeping bag. Sauna and Swim Session 6. Camping 35 (poolbridge.co. UK)

Seaside Sauna Haus and Anchor Inn, Dorset

Welcome to Seatown, Dorset. Local fishermen once doubled as smugglers on this part of the coastline, but now all the action on the pebble beach takes place at the Seaside Sauna Haus. Book a private sauna, or time your visit during a full moon and join a nightly sauna party on the beach. The Anchor Inn pub, across the road, has three airy bedrooms with roll-top baths and sea views. 10 saunas per hour, 60 private (seasidesaunahaus.co.uk). Stay from 220 per night at the Anchor Inn (theanchorinnseatown.co.uk)

Ty Sawna, Caswell Saunas and Caswell Bay Glamping, Swansea

Embark on a sauna safari along South Wales' gorse-covered Gower coastline and visit two popular seaside steam spots. Ty Sawna was Wales' first beach sauna, and this chunky wooden barrel is the perfect place to warm up after a dip in Oxwich Bay. Along the coast towards Mumbles, the twin Caswell Saunas sit on cliffs above their namesake beach. It has an ice-cold water tank, perfect for breathing exercises. After your safari, enjoy a good night's sleep in one of Caswell Bay Glampings' two bell tents. But the location, just inland from the coast, couldn't be more peaceful. There are 15 saunas per hour and 60 dedicated. Bell tents at Caswell Bay Glamping 120 per night (caswellsaunas.org; tysawna.co.uk; campsites.co.uk)

Canopy and Stars Hazel Tree Cabin, Buckinghamshire

Hazel Tree Cabin is located in a secret speckled woodland area next to a chalk stream. It has its own hot tub that can sleep two people, take a soak, and stargaze. The only neighbors here are small tabernacles and ornate yurts. All three properties share a wood-fired barrel sauna and a cold bath nestled among the trees. The surrounding Chiltern Hills. Hazel Tree Cabin costs 174 per night. Sauna can be booked for 25 guests for 1 hour (canopyandstars.co.uk)

Glen Dye Cabins, Aberdeenshire

Head north to the edge of the Cairngorm Mountains to find colorful cottages and cabins dotted around the River Dye and secluded valleys. Nestled among tall, sturdy pines, this tiny River Cabin sleeps two and is filled with books, games, and other old-fashioned fun. But outside is best. You can cook up a feast on our big green barbecue. There's a Scandi-style hot tub next to the cabin, and between bathing sessions you can sizzle in the communal wood-fired sauna while taking in the views of swaying tree branches. River cabin costs 142 per night. Sauna can be reserved for 30 guests for 3 hours (glendyecabinsandcottages.com)

Rewild Swim Club/Rewild Things Treehouse, Cotswolds

Come and join the Rewild Swim Club. Hidden on the edge of the Cotswolds, Madams Pond is a deep spring-fed lake surrounded by old oak trees, and on its banks are stunning sauna cabins imported from Denmark. Cross the fields and spend the night at Rewild Things Treehouses, the most luxurious aspect of glamping. Inside each spacious treetop cabin is a large bed, wood-burning stove and smart bathroom, while the surrounding balcony features an outdoor bathtub for soaking under the stars. Sauna and swimming start at 15:00. (rewildthings.com)

The sea and saunas of Highcliffe, Cornwall

Saunas by the Seas Two smart black saunas – one in Baby Bay in Polzeath and one in Harlyn Bay in Padstow – offer wood-fired wellness. You can bring up to nine friends to take a bath next to the salt water. Spend a week returning from Baby Bay to Highcliffe. There are smart holiday homes here that can sleep between 6 and 10 people. These modern retreats are perfect for active families with free-playing children and dogs. Yoga, gym classes and tennis are all on site and the beautiful golden triangle of Loch, Padstow and Polges in north Cornwall is right on your doorstep. Sauna 17, 110 per hour exclusive use (saunasbythesea.co.uk). From 735 per week for a six-bed house at Highcliffe (highcliffecornwall.co.uk).

Homewood, Bath

Don't want to share the sauna? Each of the sparkling new spa suites at the delightfully luxurious Homewood Hotel near Bath has its own barrel sauna and external plunge pool, so you can create your own sauna ritual without leaving your cozy hideaway. I want to bring the whole clan. Spa Suite 475 per night (homewoodbath.co.uk)

The Wilderness Cabin, Oban, Argyle and Butte

Luxury aboard two and then head to the tranquil Loch Nell coastline for the Wilderness Cabin. Sleeping two people each, these three tiny homes are a mix of boozy and basic. It has high-end furniture, fire pits and pizza ovens, but also features off-grid power, eco-friendly toilets and refreshing outdoor showers. The public lakeside sauna, which can be booked for up to half a day, is just the ticket after a plunge into the cold lake water. If you want to work up an appetite while swimming, the chef can come and cook you a delicious feast over an open fire. Wilderness cabins start at 200 per night (kiphideaways.com)

Wild Water Sauna and Llys Meddyg Hotel, Pembrokeshire

Half the fun of visiting Wild Water is finding it in the first place. This Scandinavian-designed sauna travels up and down the Pembrokeshire coast, parking at a new beach every month. Huge picture windows frame the ocean, and the brave can pop out for a refreshing ocean swim between sauna sessions. Warm up after a dip in the sea at the Llys Meddyg Hotel in Newport (a Pembrokeshire coastal village, not a city). The hotel's 8 cozy rooms feature log burners, large beds and free-standing bathtubs. The restaurant serves delicious dishes in an on-site smoking room. Sauna 15 per hour, 85 private (wildwatersauna.com). Stay at Llys Meddyg from 100 (llysmeddyg.com)

