Rep. Katie Porter's future uncertain after her failed bid for U.S. Senate





LOS ANGELES (AP) U.S. Rep. Katie Porter became a social media celebrity by wielding a whiteboard during congressional hearings to dissect CEOs and break down complex figures into attacks on corporate greed, an iconic image that has propelled the Democrats' bid for the U.S. Senate in California.

This time his numbers didn't add up.

The progressive favorite known for spotlighting her life as a minivan-driving soccer mom was defeated in Tuesday's primary election to fill the seat once held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, finishing far behind Republican Steve Garvey and fellow Democrat Adam Schiff.

Another well-established Democrat, Rep. Barbara Lee, fell even further behind and will give up her House seat at the end of the term. But Porters' departure from a vibrant Southern California district could cost the party dearly in the bitter fight for control of the House of Representatives.

Porter did not go down quietly. She immediately pointed the finger at billionaires spending millions to rig this election. The claim sparked a backlash on social media from many people who were happy to portray the MP as a graceless loser.

Can we stop trying to excuse every loss with the term rig or rigged? Veteran Florida Democrat Steve Schale wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some compared his bitter words to former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud in 2020, which is not a kind comparison to make in Democratic circles.

The episode represented a messy coda to what was once seen as a high-profile campaign likely aimed at the November ballot. Instead, she now faces the stinging aftermath of the loss and its reaction, and faces an uncertain future after her term in the House expires in early January.

Perhaps toned down by the criticism, Porter later clarified her initial statement by saying she did not believe California's vote count or the election process had been compromised, but she did not retract her earlier remarks. Faked, she said in a follow-up, means manipulated by dishonest means.

Porter, known as a small-dollar collector and self-proclaimed guardian of the middle class, was the first major candidate to enter the race in January 2023. At the time, she promised to be a warrior in Washington who would take on big banks, Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry.

FILE – Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., waves to supporters during an election night event, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Porter built a reputation on social media holding up a whiteboard during congressional hearings, and it helped propel his campaign for Senate. But on Super Tuesday, the numbers didn't add up for her in the primary and she would find herself out of a job in Washington next January. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)

As for her future, political observers in California say Porter could end up somewhere in the Biden administration, on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's team or perhaps running for another statewide position. State in 2026, the race for governor is wide open. She was a consumer protection attorney before her election to the House, and her knack for eliciting common-sense answers to questions obscured by political fog remains a marketable skill.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Porters' campaign began fundraising for President Joe Biden on Friday, urging his supporters in an email to donate, knock on doors and make calls to get the president re-elected.

I think it's going to stop, said Roger Salazar, a veteran Democratic consultant. He called her rigged election claims a searing reaction to the millions of dollars spent against her by super political action committees.

This is pretty much the line Porter takes. She blames outside spending for costing her a chance at the seat, implying she became a target after facing powerful forces.

As we've seen in this campaign, they're spending millions to defeat someone who will dilute their influence and disrupt the status quo, she wrote on X.

But Democratic strategists believe she made strategic errors that contributed to her downfall.

Democratic consultant Andrew Acosta said Porter's constant attacks on Schiff likely alienated Democratic base voters who admire the congressman, who had been a leading voice in two Trump impeachments.

Being an angry outsider is the role Republicans usually play, Acosta said. This doesn't play well with Democratic base voters.

Porter said Schiff's ads highlighting Garvey's conservative credentials by directing criticism at him primarily in a sort of carom stunt that boosted his visibility among Republican and right-wing voters were a brazenly cynical attempt to exclude candidates. In other words, her and Lee.

Paul Mitchell of Political Data Inc., a research firm that closely tracks election trends and works with Democrats, independent candidates and academics, said Porter was simply outmaneuvered. With a significant fundraising advantage, he said, Schiff was able to frame the race as a contest between him and Republican Garvey.

For the average voter, a two-person race makes a lot more sense, Mitchell said. This strengthened both of their brands. A head-to-head contest is the most easily digestible story in American politics.

On

Special interests like politics as they are today because they control politicians, she writes.

But Acosta and others said the practices deplored by Porter, a candidate trying to elevate a presumably weaker opponent, or by unaccountable political groups spending millions, are commonplace.

This is indicative of the world we live in today, Acosta said, adding that the days of polite concession speeches are over.

Now they are getting angry and blaming the system, he said.

Meanwhile, Porter left some Democrats unhappy with the House seat she had to agree to vacate to run for the Senate. It risks being seized by Republicans in November, with control of a closely divided chamber at stake.

Democratic Sen. Dave Min will face Republican Scott Baugh in Orange County's 47th District, which both parties view as crucial to their chances of winning the majority.

When an incumbent leaves a competitive industry, it goes from relatively secure to floating, Salazar noted. The House is so tight you don't want to lose an opportunity.

The prospect of losing a key House seat has resulted in many distressing comments about X, many of which are couched in the kind of blunt terms Porter has long been known for.

Katie, one commenter wrote, you threw your seat away.

