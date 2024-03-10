UFC 299 LIVE: Tonight's Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera fight card updates and results





Francis Ngannou said Anthony Joshua was 'much better' in his post-fight press conference.

Sean O'Malley avenged the only loss of his professional career on Saturday, defeating Marlon Vera to retain his bantamweight title at UFC 299.

It was a masterclass from Sugar Sean, who outlasted Chito over five rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory (50-45, 50-45, 50-44). With the win, O'Malley made his first successful title defense, beating Aljamain Sterling to win the title in August. The American also got revenge on Vera, who beat him via TKO in 2020.

A standout moment of the fight saw O'Malley land a knee to his challenger's face in the second round, which the Ecuadorian somehow survived. O'Malley dropped Vera on her knees just before the buzzer signaled the end of the round.

Vera, 31, showed spirit to muster some decent offense at the end of the third round and early in the fourth, as O'Malley briefly retreated. But the champion hurt Vera with a cross in the fifth and final round and was clinical for the remainder of the fight.

Take a look back at updates and results from the UFC 299 main card and prelims below.

It all came from us! Thank you for following our UFC 299 live stream!

Until the next event, UFC 300 in April…

Should Sugar Sean be in the top 10 pound for pound when the rankings are updated on Monday?

Tonight, Dustin Poirier returned to action against Benoit Saint-Denis and in general after suffering a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in his last fight.

Saint-Denis (right) attempting a rear naked choke on Poirier

Poirier's moments before knocking out Saint-Denis

Full story on Dana White reacting to Francis Ngannous' knockout loss to Anthony Joshua:

UFC President Dana White, known for his criticism of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, was asked about the Cameroonian's knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last night.

i didn't [see it]. I mean, I saw it on social media.

going into [Tyson] Fury fight… If Fury didn't show up trained to fight and looked like he ate Tyson Fury, that fight probably would have been lost too.

You know how I feel about crossover fights in boxing. That's how they end.

Ngannou was knocked down by Joshua three times in two rounds on Friday, with the final knockdown leaving the MMA heavyweight cold.

In October, Ngannou made his boxing debut against Fury, but lost a controversial decision after knocking out the WBC champion.

Donald Trump watches UFC 299 live from Miami.

Jack Della Maddalena finished Gilbert Burns at UFC 299.

Michael Venom Page (left) was too slick for Kevin Holland.

Sean O'Malley (right) dominates Marlon Vera in the fifth round.

O'Malley after retaining UFC men's bantamweight title against Vera

Here's the full report from tonight's main event:

Vera's face is very swollen. He thanked the Ecuadorian fans for coming to see him.

