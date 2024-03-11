



And unlike most major American awards ceremonies, the Academy Awards are actually shown on British television. That means British film fans can follow along in real time (or stick around until the wee hours to see what Hollywood's elite are taking home). It's not your job to make Goldman more elite. You can catch up the next day too.

So are you wondering how you can watch the Oscars live in the UK this year? Here's a handy guide:

How can I watch the Oscars red carpet live in the UK?

2023 Oscar red carpet event venue scheduled to be assembled

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Every great Hollywood awards night begins with a red carpet filled with A-listers, and this year's Oscars look set to be an especially strong ceremony. Unfortunately, E! It's now a thing of the past here in the UK (RIP!). You'll need to find other ways to keep up with the star guests attending your event.

The official Oscars YouTube channel will feature Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg speaking to the stars on the red carpet, while ITV1 will feature Ross King live on the red carpet from 9pm.

Of course, stay tuned to HuffPost UK as well. We'll give you all the red carpet highlights you need to see.

And will the main Oscars be seen in the UK?

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will attend the 2024 Oscars again.

Myeongjun Jeon (Getty Images)

It certainly is. It's also free. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1, with Jonathan Ross launching a special broadcast from 10.15pm on Sunday 10 March. Here, he and a panel of experts will evaluate this year's nominees and share some thoughts as the night progresses. One of the big wins of 2024.

Select highlights from the night will also air on ITV1 on Monday 11 March at 10.45pm. If you don't want to stay up late, you can watch it on ITVX from Monday morning, March 11, for three weeks after the awards ceremony.

For more information on how to watch live in other regions, visit the Oscars' official website.

And once again, we recommend checking out HuffPost UK as they are covering events live and bringing you all the news as they happen.

So what about after that? Will the after party be live streamed?

To be honest, we'll all be in bed privately by then. But if you still haven't won the Oscars, there's also the Vanity Fairs annual after-party.

The star-studded event will be streamed live on the Vanity Fairs website and YouTube channel and hosted by Queer Eye favorite Tan France and comedian Michelle Buteau.

great. Last question. Who should we be watching at the Oscars this year?

More Oscars are expected to be awarded later this month

Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Oppenheimer is leading the way when it comes to nominations, and considering the events of awards season, it's safe to assume he'll have a big night at the Oscars, with wins expected for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and the director. Christopher Nolan.

Holdovers star DaVine Joy Randolph has already won a Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics Choice Award, and SAG Award, so she'll be pretty upset if she doesn't pick her for Best Supporting Actress.

Meanwhile, the Best Actress category is probably the least certain. Following her performance in Killers Of The Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone is likely to win, but we can't count out her fellow nominees Emma Stone, Anette Bening, Sandra Hller or Carey Mulligan.

