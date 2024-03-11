US reportedly airlifts Haitian embassy staff as gangs lay siege to political zone | Haiti





The United States has reportedly begun flying its embassy staff out of Haiti under cover of darkness after dozens of heavily armed gang fighters attempted to take over their capital's political district , Port au Prince.

The German Foreign Ministry also said that its ambassador had joined other EU representatives in leaving for the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Haitian gangs launched an offensive to overthrow the government on February 29, storming and ransacking police stations, prisons and hospitals and besieging strategic locations including the port and airport.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was abroad at the start of the rebellion, found himself stranded in Puerto Rico, with a US official warning last week that his unpopular government could fall at any time.

The gang insurgency intensified Friday night as dozens of criminals converged on Champ de Mars, a palm tree-studded neighborhood of downtown Port-au-Prince that is home to government ministries, embassies, consulates, banks and hotels, as well as the Supreme Court of Haiti. and official presidential residence.

Gang members reportedly set fire to the Interior Ministry, built after the 2010 earthquake that destroyed much of the capital, and opened fire on the presidential palace before being repelled by troops.

If the Champ de Mars falls, it's the end, warned a police officer in an interview with the AyiboPost information site.

The newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that the gangs had launched a systematic operation to drive the police out of the strategic heart of Port-au-Prince. Downtown Port-au-Prince fell; there is no longer any doubt about it, the newspaper reported Saturday morning, accompanied by a photograph of a burned police station.

Lionel Lazarre, president of the national union of Haitian police officers, told AyiboPost that his colleagues were struggling to resist the onslaught. The police are on their knees, he says.

Police still appeared to be in control of the Champ de Mars area on Sunday, but foreign governments urged their citizens to leave Haiti, fearing that Henry's embattled administration was days, if not hours, away from collapse.

On Sunday, the Miami Herald said U.S. marines were flown to Port-au-Prince to beef up embassy security and evacuate nonessential personnel. U.S. defense officials told the newspaper that the dead-of-night operation was carried out by helicopter at the request of the State Department.

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry told AFP that due to the very tense security situation in Haiti, the German ambassador and the permanent representative in Port-au-Prince left today for the Dominican Republic with representatives of the EU delegation, adding that they would work from there until further notice.

Haiti's security situation has gradually deteriorated since Henry became prime minister and interim president following the assassination of Jovenel Mose in 2021. Since then, politically connected gangs that make their money through kidnappings, trafficking drug and extortion have taken control of more than 80% of Port-au-Prince, and these groups have gained further ground in recent days.

Daniel Foote, the former US special envoy to Haiti, predicted the gangs would calm down if their demand for Henry's resignation was met.

However, Foote believed that the security situation had become so serious that broad international intervention was now the only way to restore order. He said such a mission would need to involve between 5,000 and 10,000 police officers and be led by a major economy with experience in building police capacity, such as the United States, Canada, Britain, France or another EU country.

Foote said the planned UN-backed deployment of 2,000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti would be woefully insufficient. It's just a suicide mission at worst and a waste of money at best, he said.

As violence intensified over the weekend and Henry's potential successors vied for office, El Salvador's authoritarian leader presented himself as an unlikely savior. Nayib Bukele threw tens of thousands of Salvadorans in prison in a harsh crackdown on his country's gangs that drew applause from members of Latin America's populist right and Republican politicians in the United States.

We can fix this, Bukele tweeted Sunday in response to an article on Haiti written by a right-wing blogger. But we need a UNSC [UN security council] resolution, consent of the host country and all mission expenses to be covered, Bukele added.

Caribbean leaders will meet in Jamaica's capital Kingston on Monday to discuss the crisis. Last week, the chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) group, Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, said his leaders were committed to helping their Haitian counterparts find a political solution.

The fact that more people died in Haiti earlier this year than in Ukraine should give serious pause to everyone in Haiti and the international community, Ali said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/10/us-report-airlift-embassy-staff-haiti-gangs-fighting-port-au-prince The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos