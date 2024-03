US military ship sets sail to help build pier off Gaza for aid

The US military said on Sunday that a ship had set sail with materials to build a floating jetty on the coast of Gaza, part of an effort by the Biden administration to deliver aid to the enclave through sea ​​route and to alleviate its food crisis.

The administration's plan for a pier and causeway, announced last week, could eventually provide up to two million meals a day to Gaza residents. But the Pentagon said the project would take weeks, and aid officials criticized the plan, saying delivering aid by truck was far more efficient.

On Sunday, the U.S. military announced that an Army ship, Gen. Frank S. Besson, had sailed from a base near Norfolk, Virginia, a day earlier. It was unclear when it would reach Gaza.

Besson, a logistics support vessel, is carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary dock to deliver vital humanitarian supplies, it said in a social media post.

The Pentagon said one of the main military units involved in building the floating pier would be the Army's Seventh Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and that about 1,000 U.S. military personnel would work to make it happen.

The Israeli military will help coordinate the installation of the pier, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, said Saturday. The shipments will be inspected by Israeli troops before being handed over to humanitarian groups who will distribute them, he said.

The U.S. plan is the latest in a series of efforts to deliver more aid to the enclave, including by sea, amid warnings from the United Nations that famine is looming in Gaza.

Such projects will come with significant logistical challenges and a high price tag, diplomats and officials said. Humanitarian officials said trucks were the most efficient and cheapest way to deliver food and supplies to Gaza, urging Israel to open more border crossings and ease its entry restrictions.

Britain, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates announced Friday they would join a separate maritime initiative to deliver aid to Gaza.

And on Saturday, World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by renowned Spanish chef Jos Andrs, said its staff was loading a cargo ship in Cyprus with 200 tons of rice, flour and protein. He added that the ship is expected to leave Larnaca, Cyprus, as soon as possible and embark on a journey of an estimated 60 hours to the Gaza Strip.

The ship, called Open Arms, is owned by a Spanish humanitarian group of the same name, a partner in the initiative alongside the United Arab Emirates. They are attempting to deliver the first maritime shipment of food and humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

Helene Cooper, Gaya Gupta and Aaron Boxerman contributed reporting.

