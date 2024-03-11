Warning over unregulated use of AI chatbots to create social care schemes in UK | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Carers in the UK need all the help they can get. But this should not include the use of unregulated AI bots, according to researchers who say the AI ​​revolution in social care requires a strong ethical edge.

A pilot study by academics at the University of Oxford found that some healthcare providers are using generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bard to create treatment plans for people receiving their care.

This poses a potential risk to patient confidentiality, according to Dr Caroline Green, an early research associate at the Oxford Institute for AI Ethics, who surveyed healthcare organizations for the study.

If you enter any kind of personal data [a generative AI chatbot], and that data is used to train language models, Green said. That personal data may be created and disclosed to others.

She said caregivers could inadvertently cause harm by acting on incorrect or biased information, and AI-generated treatment plans could be substandard.

But AI also has potential benefits, Green added. This can help with this administrative burden and allow people to revisit their treatment plans more often. We wouldn't recommend that anyone do that at this time, but there are organizations working on creating apps and websites to do exactly that.

Technologies based on large-scale language models are already being used in healthcare institutions. PainChek is a phone app that uses AI-trained facial recognition to identify whether people who cannot speak are in pain by detecting small muscle twitches. Oxevision, a system used by half of NHS mental health trusts, uses infrared cameras installed in isolation rooms for potentially violent patients with severe dementia or acute psychiatric needs to check whether patients are at risk of falls, how long they sleep and other things. Monitor. Activity level.

Early-stage projects include Sentai, a care monitoring system that uses Amazon Alexa speakers to remind people to take their medications for people without 24-hour caregivers and allow relatives elsewhere to check in;

Bristol Robotics Lab is developing a device for people with memory problems that has a sensor that cuts off the gas supply if the hob is on, according to George MacGinnis, challenge director for healthy aging at Innovate UK.

Historically, this meant calling in a gas engineer to make sure everything was safe, MacGinnis said. Bristol is developing systems with disability charities to help people do so safely on their own.

We've also funded a circadian lighting system to help people adapt and regain their circadian rhythm, which is one of the things that is lost in dementia.

While those working in the creative industries worry about the possibility of being replaced by AI, the social care sector has around 1.6 million workers and 152,000 vacancies, with 5.7 million unpaid carers looking after relatives, friends and neighbours.

Lionel Tarassenko, president of Leuven College and professor of engineering sciences at the University of Oxford, said people see AI in two ways: either replacing workers or keeping them as they are. There is absolutely no point in bringing in someone with less experience and upskilling them to be at the same level as someone with great expertise.

I participated in the care of my father, who passed away just four months ago at the age of 88. We had a living caregiver. When I went to work for the weekend, my sister and I knew someone we loved deeply and had dementia, but we did not have the same level of skills as a live-in carer to effectively care for him. So these tools would have allowed us to reach a similar level to trained and experienced caregivers.

But some care managers worry that using AI technology could inadvertently break rules and risk losing their licenses. Mark Topps, who works in social care and co-hosts The Caring View podcast, said people working in social care could inadvertently breach Care Quality Commission rules by using technology and lose their registration. He said he was worried about it.

Until regulators issue guidance, many organizations will do nothing because of backlash if they get it wrong, he said.

Last month, 30 social care organizations including the National Care Association, Skills for Care, Adass and Scottish Care met at Reuben College to discuss how to use generative AI responsibly. Green, who convened the meeting, said he planned to produce a best practice guide within six months and hoped to work with the CQC and the Department of Health and Social Care.

We want to have guidance the DHSC can enforce that defines what responsible use of generative AI and social care means in practice, she said.

