US sends ship to begin construction of Gaza pier





A US military ship was en route to the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday to begin construction of a temporary dock on the Gaza coast to allow more humanitarian aid trucks to pass through to starving Palestinians, but officials say that it could take up to two months before the facility is built and operational.

Military Central Command said Gen. Frank S. Besson's ship left a mid-Atlantic U.S. base in Virginia less than 36 hours after President Joe Biden announced the humanitarian effort during his speech on the State of the Union Thursday evening.

The final plan is for more food and medical supplies to be shipped to Gaza's temporary dock from neighboring Cyprus after Israeli forces inspect the cargo to ensure no weapons are included for Hamas militants, who are now in the sixth month of their war against Israel.

Watch the related report by Arash Arabasadi:

The temporary pier is necessary because Gaza has no port infrastructure and Gaza has been under Israeli naval blockade since 2007, when Hamas took control of the enclave. Since then, few direct arrivals by sea have taken place.

A Spanish charity ship carrying food aid is expected to leave Cyprus soon. The non-governmental organization Open Arms said its ship would carry 200 tonnes of food, which its partner, the US charity World Central Kitchen, would then unload on the coast of Gaza where it has built a simple dock.

Meanwhile, no ceasefire has been reached as had been hoped with the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins at the first sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday and Monday.

Hamas negotiators walked out of the Cairo talks last week but said negotiations would resume in the coming days on a possible six-week halt to the fighting in Gaza. Additionally, the release of some of the remaining hundred hostages held by the militants in exchange for dozens of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and a sharp increase in humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza were some of the terms discussed.

Hamas and Israel blame each other for the failure to reach a ceasefire, with Israel demanding the names of hostages held by Hamas and activists pushing their call for a complete end to the war even as Israel promises to erase every vestige of Hamas. reigns in Gaza.

The conflict began on October 7 with Hamas' shock terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and led to the capture of around 240 hostages. The Israeli counter-offensive in Gaza has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Ministry, with the vast majority of those killed being women and children. The Israeli army claims to have killed thousands of militants.

The United Nations has warned that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are starving and the daily number of humanitarian trucks entering Gaza by land over the past five months is far lower than the 500 arriving before the war due to Israeli restrictions and security issues.

A plane drops humanitarian aid over the northern Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, March 10, 2024.

U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a joint airdrop of humanitarian aid in northern Gaza on Sunday, dropping more than 11,500 meal-equivalent meals, as well as other foodstuffs including rice, flour, pasta and preserves, on the territory.

But officials say the airdrops are insufficient to cover Gaza's vast food needs. Five people were also killed a few days ago when they were hit by a pallet of food.

As the war rages, US President Biden has stepped up his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's oversight of the war, even as Biden has maintained his support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas.

In an interview on MSNBC on Saturday, Biden said he believed Netanyahu was “harming Israel more than he was helping Israel” because of the high number of Palestinian civilian deaths.

The US leader said Netanyahu “must pay more attention to the innocent lives lost as a result of the actions taken.” He added that “we cannot leave 30,000 more Palestinians dead.”

In Gaza, Palestinian casualties continued to mount. Gaza officials said at least nine Palestinians, including children, were killed Saturday night in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City.

Footage shared by civil defense showed first responders removing the dead and injured trapped in the collapsed house. A rescuer was seen holding a dead baby, before placing the limp body on a sofa amid the rubble.

Elsewhere, the bodies of 15 people, including women and children, were taken to the main hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Relatives said they were killed by Israeli artillery fire toward a large tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the coastal area east of the southern city of Khan Younis. Israel rarely comments on specific incidents during the war. He ruled that Hamas was responsible for civilian casualties because the militant group operated from civilian areas.

Parts of this report come from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-dispatches-ship-to-start-building-gaza-pier-/7521587.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos