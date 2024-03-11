USWNT vs. Brazil: Starting XI and Lineup Notes | Concacaf W Gold Cup Final 2024





USWNT vs Brazil 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup FinalDate: March 10, 2024Venue: Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego, California Broadcast: Paramount+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Official Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

Starting XI against Brazil: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 4-Naomi Girma, 7-Alex Morgan, 10-Lindsey Horan (captain), 12-Tierna Davidson, 15-Korbin Albert, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey, 19-Crystal Dunn, 22-Trinity Rodman, 23 -Emily Fox

Subs available: 2-Abby Dahlkemper, 3-Jenna Nighswonger, 5-Becky Sauerbrunn, 6-Lynn Williams, 8-Jaedyn Shaw, 9-Midge Purce, 11-Sophia Smith, 13-Olivia Moultrie, 14-Emily Sonnett, 18-Casey Murphy, 20-Casey Krueger, 21-Jane Campbell

USWNT starting lineup numbers (including this game): Morgan (221), Horan (144), Dunn (143), Naeher (102), Lavelle (98), Davidson (55), Fox ( 45), Rodman (34), Girma (30), Coffey (13), Albert (7) The starting lineup to face Brazil includes two different players from the starting XI used in both the quarter-final against Colombia and in the semi-final against Canada. World Cup champions Rose Lavelle and Crystal Dunn return to the starting lineup while Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw will be available on the bench. The starting XI that will face Brazil has an average age of 27.6 years and has 80 caps per player. Eight players from this starting lineup played in the last match between the United States and Brazil at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup Naeher, Fox, Girma, Dunn, Horan, Lavelle, Morgan and Rodman. Lindsey Horan will make her fifth consecutive start in the Concacaf W Gold Cup and earn her 144th cap as United States captain for the 23rd time in her career. Horan has played all but seven minutes for the United States over the past four games and leads all U.S. outfield players with 383 minutes of action in this tournament. After a heroic performance against Canada in which she became the first goalkeeper in USWNT history to make three saves in a penalty shootout, Alyssa Naeher will make her fifth start in Concacaf W Gold Cup as she won her 102nd cap. This will be the fifth time Naeher has started a final for the USWNT, keeping a clean sheet in each of the previous four such matches. Naomi Girma will win her 30th cap while making her fourth start in the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Girma played every minute for the United States in the round of 16 and will make his first start for the USWNT in a competitive final after coming on as a substitute in the latter stages of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship final. Alex Morgan will her fourth start in the Concacaf W Gold Cup as she earned her 221st cap for the USWNT. Morgan is tied for second on the team with three goals in this tournament and has five career goals in competitive finals, behind Abby Wambach (9) and Carli Lloyd (8) for the most goals in a final of USWNT history. Tierna Davidson will earn her 55th cap as she makes her fourth start – and fourth appearance – at the W Gold Cup. This is Davidson's first start for the United States in a competitive final. Davidson and her former university teammate Girma played every minute of their three appearances together in central defense this tournament, helping the United States to two clean sheets. Korbin Albert will make her fifth start in the Concacaf W Gold Cup as she earns her seventh cap for the USWNT. Entering the Gold Cup, Albert has only had one appearance and 22 minutes of total action in his USWNT career, but will be making his sixth appearance in the tournament and is fifth on the team with 333 minutes played. Rose Lavelle will make her third appearance at the W Gold Cup and her first since the February 26 group stage final against Mexico, as she earns her 98th cap. Lavelle got her second assist of the tournament in the semifinal against Canada when she assisted Sophia Smith's goal in overtime. Lavelle has two career goals for the United States in competitive finals, scoring in the 2019 World Cup final and in the 2020 Olympic qualifying final. Sam Coffey will make his fourth consecutive start and his fifth of the Concacaf W Gold Cup as they win their 13th. cap. Coffey has played more minutes (346) and made more starts (4) for the United States in this Gold Cup than in his first seven appearances for the United States combined (323 minutes, one start). Crystal Dunn will make her third start and third appearance in the Concacaf W Gold Cup as she earns the 143rd cap for the USWNT. This will be the fourth time Dunn has started a competitive final for the USWNT, helping the team win the finals of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier, 2020 Olympic Qualifier and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Trinity Rodman will be making his fifth start and sixth appearance overall in the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Rodman will earn her 34th cap as she makes her 24th consecutive appearance for the USWNT, the longest streak of any USWNT player since 2020. Emily Fox will make her fourth consecutive start in the W Gold Cup by winning her 45th selection for the USWNT. Fox played every minute for the United States in the round of 16 and will make his second appearance for the United States in a competitive final, also starting and playing the full 90 minutes of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship final against Canada.

