US CENTCOM announces “defeat” of Red Sea attack





US Navy ships and aircraft shot down 28 drones fired by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea region, following a large-scale attack by the Iran-allied group that threatened US ships, a announced the American Central Command (CENTCOM).

In a statement Saturday morning, CENTCOM said between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Sanaa time, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft, as well as coalition ships, shot down 15 attack drones at One Way. These attacks were launched by “Houthi terrorists” and “represented an imminent threat”.

In an update released later Saturday, CENTCOM added more details, saying the attacks continued until 8:20 a.m. local time. “Following further engagements in the morning, U.S. and coalition forces shot down a total of at least 28 unmanned aerial vehicles,” the U.S. military said in a statement posted on X. The statement said none no damage has been reported.

An attack by the Houthis targeted the Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Propel Fortune on Friday, although the U.S. military said none of the missiles fired hit the ship and “no injuries or damage were caused.” been reported”. The Houthis, who have controlled northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa since 2014, say their attacks are aimed at pressuring Israel to stop the war in Gaza. However, their targets often have little to do with the conflict sparked by Hamas's attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

That attack and the targeting of U.S. warships constituted “two specific military operations,” Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General said. » said General Yahya Saree on Saturday in a message on Telegram. He reiterated his group's “solid position in favor of the Palestinian people.”

“The Yemeni armed forces will persist in continuing their military operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the aggression ceases and the siege against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” the message said in Arabic. , according to one translation.

During his State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his military would begin establishing a port in Gaza for shipments of food and medical supplies, while calling on Israel to allow more aid in territory controlled by Hamas.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches without a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas; Biden said earlier that this could make the situation in Gaza “very, very dangerous.”

“President Biden is trying to thread the needle in the Israel-Hamas debate by crafting policies that appeal to both the pro-Israel and anti-Israel wings of his party,” said Michael Doran, director of the Peace Center and security in the middle. East at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, told Newsweek.

“He's avoided calls for a ceasefire coming from the progressive left. And to the progressive left, he says he's working very hard to get a ceasefire,” Doran said.

“The ceasefire he is working on will take place in the context of an exchange of hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli prisons – an exchange of prisoners for hostages that the Israeli government will accept, so that he will not be seen on the ground by pro-Israelis as having forced Israel to do something it did not want to do.”

A Houthi fighter stands near a vehicle-mounted machine gun on March 7, 2024 during a rally in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip. The United States said March 8… A Houthi fighter stands near a vehicle-mounted machine gun March 7, 2024 during a rally to show solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip. The United States said on March 8, 2024, that it had foiled a Houthi drone attack on U.S. Navy and coalition ships in the Red Sea. More from Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images

Update, 3/9/2024 at 2:35 p.m. ET: Additional details from a CENTCOM update have been added.

