Britain's next anti-Muslim hate adviser resigns over extremist threats | political news





The man who had been appointed as Britain's next adviser on anti-Muslim hatred has stepped down before he was appointed due to threats from the far right and Islamists.

Fiyaz Mughal, founder and director of Faith Matters, said he was set to be appointed by Communities Secretary Michael Gove as the government's liaison to help tackle Islamophobia.

On Friday, GB News first reported that he would take up the role, which Mr Mughal claimed had been leaked by a government official.

But he told Sky News in a private email that he had left after receiving 'extreme threats' and 'racist hatred' from far-right groups. He also said Islamist groups had launched a “malicious and targeted campaign against me.”

“Sadly, the situation in our country is such that people who are trying to do what is right for our country – to unite communities and fight against extremism – are being pushed out of government,” Mr Mughal said after his resignation.

He also questioned the government's approach to Islamophobia: “How seriously do you actually take anti-Muslim hatred?”

The activist said he had been offered two days a month to liaise with the British Muslim community. “For £1,000 I could do something else. I would be left alone with no security protection or support.” Device”.

He continued, “Enough is enough. I resigned because I was traumatized. I am an office worker.

“The truth is that after 20 years I just can't accept the abuse anymore. It's taking a toll on my mental health.”

Mr Mughal said the government had “done an incredible amount of effort” to tackle Muslim hatred, but “the difference is that it has not put its resources where its mouth is”.

The Faith Matters president added: “I'm in a different environment where I have to manage security. [the] “The government does not recognize this,” he said.

It comes as the government prepares to announce a revised definition of extremist groups after Chancellor Rishi Sunak attacked “forces seeking to divide us here at home”.

Mr Gove told the Sunday Telegraph that a revised definition of extremist groups would make it “more specific” and allow the government and other groups to ban funding and participation in Islamist and far-right groups.

Speaking to Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, Health Minister Victoria Atkins did not specify which groups or individuals fall under the revised definition.

“In power for 14 years”

Asked how the definition of extremism has changed, Mr Mughal said: “I fully welcome the steps taken by the government.”

“They have been in power for 14 years. They could lose power in seven months. It is the last stage of government, they have been in power for 14 years. Where have they been on this agenda for 14 years?”

Imam Qari Asim was the last person to hold the position of independent Islamophobia advisor to the government. He was removed from his position after calling for the film to be banned in 2022.

