US ship heads to Gaza to help build temporary dock for aid shipmentsExBulletin





The U.S. Army ship, Gen. Frank S. Besson, departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis for the Eastern Mediterranean to help build a temporary aid port in Gaza, the US Army announced

A US military ship was en route to the Mediterranean on Saturday, less than two days after President Biden announced that the military would lead an emergency mission to build a temporary pier in Gaza that could accommodate large cargo shipments. 'help.

The expansion of US aid efforts to Gaza comes amid signs of growing tensions between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israeli military operations in Gaza, which have left more than 31,000 Palestinians dead, according to the ministry of Gaza Health.

On Thursday, Biden announced during his State of the Union address that the United States would lead a global effort to deliver more aid to Gaza by helping build a temporary pier. Biden strongly maintained that Israel had the right to defend itself, but said in his speech that it also had a “fundamental responsibility” to protect innocent civilians in Gaza.

The United States has already begun dropping food into Gaza, but the president said the pier would be able to receive large shipments of food, water, medicine and temporary shelter. No “American teams will be on the ground” as part of the mission, Biden said.

Administration officials said other countries should help the United States in its efforts to develop the pier, and that workers from the United Nations and other humanitarian groups would disperse the aid.

“A temporary pier will massively increase the amount of humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza every day,” Biden said in his speech.

U.S. Central Command said in a post on

A logistics support ship, the Besson is transporting the first equipment necessary for the construction of the temporary jetty, according to CENTCOM.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October, the US government has both pushed for aid to besieged Gaza residents while expressing support for its longtime ally Israel.

But over the weekend, Biden warned that Netanyahu was “hurting Israel more than helping Israel” in his response to the Oct. 7 attack, when Hamas militants stormed into the south of Israel and killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials.

Biden said the Israeli leader should pay greater attention to the growing number of Palestinian civilians killed in Gaza.

Responding to Biden's comments in an interview with Politico, Netanyahu said he did not know exactly what the president meant, “but if he meant that I am pursuing a private policy against the wishes of the majority of Israelis and “That harms Israel's interests, then he is wrong on both counts.”

