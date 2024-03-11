Kate Middleton News: Major photography agencies pull Mother's Day photos of Princess of Wales over tampering concerns





Meghan revealed that she was bullied on social media during her pregnancy.

Get free news from reporters around the world Sign up to our Morning Headlines email

The Princess of Wales' first photo after surgery has been removed from a major photography agency amid concerns it could have been doctored.

This photo, taken by Prince William in Windsor this week and released by the royal family to mark Mother's Day, shows Kate smiling surrounded by her three children.

However, just hours after the photo was posted on social media, photo agencies including The Associated Press and Reuters issued 'takedown notices' for the image and asked their clients to remove it from all platforms.

After further investigation, the AP said the source appears to have doctored the image. We would like to inform our customers that the following stories have been removed and should no longer be available.

Eagle-eyed royal fans previously claimed that Princess Charlotte's cardigan sleeves were misaligned and that the editing had failed.

“Thank you for your warm encouragement and continued support over the past two months. Wishing you all a Happy Mother's Day,” the caption of the Instagram post, which has not been deleted, reads.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1710113621Questions Raised About Kate Photos

Suspicions have been raised that the Princess of Wales's first public photo after abdominal surgery may have been doctored by Kensington Palace before being posted on social media.

The photo of Kate, said to have been taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week and posted to mark Mother's Day, shows Kate sitting with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on either side. Behind her stood Prince George.

The photo was shared with the media on Sunday but was withdrawn the same day by an international photography agency amid concerns that the image had been doctored. There was speculation that the left sleeve of Charlotte's cardigan had been edited, and concerns were raised that other parts of the photo may have been manipulated as well.

Confusion over the photo could fuel outrageous online conspiracies about Kate that have been swirling around the internet since her surgery.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

(Prince of Wales)

Katie Clifton Mar 10, 2024 23:33

1710131400Penny Mordaunt is selling the viral dress she wore at the King's coronation: she'll never wear it again

Matt MathersMarch 11, 2024 04:30

1710127800ICYMI: The Sordid True Story of Skye Mary and George: Orgies, Murder, and the King's Secret Husband

Mary Villiers' shocking plot to encourage her beautiful son George to seduce King James I has become the subject of a new pants-busting TV drama. But how much of that is true? Ophelia Field, author of The Favourite, takes a closer look at the sex and power play of an era that makes The Crown pale in comparison.

Matt MathersMarch 11, 2024 03:30

Kate Middleton's Uncle Accuses Prince Harry of Throwing the Royal Family Under the Bus

Gary Goldsmith has accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of recreating history, saying: My family are not racist and it is ridiculous that Kate is being portrayed as so far from the truth.

Matt MathersMarch 11, 2024 02:30

Gary Goldsmith: The twists and turns of Kate Middleton's playboy uncle entering Celebrity Big Brother

It's been an exhausting 12 months for The Firm, with everything from major health shocks such as King Charles' cancer diagnosis to serious embarrassment over Prince Andrew's highly publicized friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Matt MathersMarch 11, 2024 01:30

Full: Palace silences after photo agency pulls first images of Kate after surgery over editing fears

Several major international photography agencies have pulled the first official photos of the Princess of Wales post-surgery amid concerns about possible tampering.

Buckingham Palace remained silent last night after the Getty, Associated Press, Reuters and AFP removed the images and advised clients to remove them from all platforms.

Matt MathersMarch 11, 2024 00:45

1710117000ICYMI: Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith thinks Harry and Meghan's titles should be removed.

Gary Goldsmith has again criticized Meghan and Harry, saying he believes they should be stripped of their royal titles.

Kate Middleton's uncle has criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Fern Britton asked if Prince William was angry about his brother's decision to leave royal duties.

Matt MathersMarch 11, 2024 00:30

1710116102Palace could have made the conspiracy theory 100 times worse – Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan said that if Buckingham Palace had doctored the image, it would have further exacerbated conspiracy theories about Kate.

If the Palace had doctored Kate's photo to quash all conspiracy theories about her, as this alarming @AP murder notice claims, it would have made the situation 100 times worse, he wrote in X.

Matt MathersMarch 11, 2024 00:15

1710115260UK Agencies won't kill your photos

A UK-based organization did not remove photos of the Princess of Wales.

A spokesperson for the media outlet said it would continue to distribute the images but was seeking urgent clarification from Kensington Palace.

Matt MathersMarch 11, 2024 00:01

1710113854 Press Association demands urgent explanation

A Press Association spokesman said it had not removed the photos from service but was seeking urgent clarification from Kensington Palace on concerns raised about manipulation.

Katie Clifton Mar 10, 2024 23:37

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/kate-middleton-surgery-latest-news-gary-harry-meghan-b2510195.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos