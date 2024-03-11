Academy Awards: How to watch the 2024 Oscars in the UK tonight





The Oscars, which will air on ITV in the UK, will once again be hosted by late-night giant Jimmy Kimmel. This is the fourth year that he has won the Best Film Award.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyongo and Zendaya, who will all be handing out trophies throughout the evening.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's show.

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

I'm waiting for the #Oscars ceremony to start. pic.twitter.com/cs5WLlekXi

Dan White (@atdanwhite) March 10, 2024

When are the Oscars aired in the UK?

Good news for British film-loving night owls, this year's Academy Awards ceremony has been moved up an hour. Instead of having to pry your eyelids open with a toothpick while the on-stage frenzy subsides at 3 a.m., you can soak in the bright, crisp 2 a.m.

How to watch the Oscars in the UK

Unlike previous years, when it aired on Sky, this year's Oscars can be viewed for free. The entire event and red carpet portion will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

The shindig, hosted by Jonathan Ross, begins at 10:30 p.m.

Who presents at the Oscars?

Big acting winners from past years will all return to the show (a tradition), including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Who hosts the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the awards ceremony last year, will host the awards ceremony for the fourth time.

This puts him in a tie with fellow four-time winners Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, and puts Kimmel behind only Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9) and Bob Hope (11) among repeat Oscar hosts.

I've always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times, Kimmel said.

Recommended books:

Everything you need to know about this year's Oscars

Hello Bobby! Helen Mirren completes doll therapy with mini Oscar

Helen Mirren recreated as a Barbie doll with mini Oscar

What are the Best Picture nominees?

The 10 Best Picture nominees are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Bobby, Holdover, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Zone of Interest.

Who is your favorite person?

Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer is the frontrunner. Nolan, a favorite for best directors, is also set to win his first Oscar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/national/uk-today/24175127.academy-awards-watch-2024-oscars-tonight-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos