US military airlifts non-essential staff from embassy in Haiti





Join Fox News to access this content

Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free.

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email address and pressing Continue, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. To have problems? Click here.

The U.S. military has sent forces to Haiti to airlift non-essential U.S. embassy staff and help bolster security amid gang violence plaguing the Caribbean country.

U.S. Southern Command told Fox News Digital that U.S. military forces conducted an operation at the request of the State Department to increase security at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

The U.S. Southern Command said nonessential personnel were airlifted and no Haitians were on board the plane. Non-essential staff may include diplomats' families, but the embassy had already ordered the departure of non-essential staff and all family members in July.

The area around the embassy in the capital, Port-au-Prince, is largely controlled by gangs.

Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace, USGPN, established a security perimeter around one of the three police stations in the city center after police repelled a gang attack the day before, in Port-au- Prince, in Haiti, Saturday March 9. , 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

“Our embassy remains focused on advancing the U.S. government's efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing support for the Haitian National Police, accelerating the deployment of the multinational security support mission (MSS) authorized by the United Nations and accelerating a peaceful transition of power through free and fair elections,” Southcom said.

The latest development in Haiti's already deteriorated situation comes after the country's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, visited Kenya to push for the UN-backed deployment of a police force from that country of East Africa to fight against gangs. But a Kenyan court ruled in January that such a deployment would be unconstitutional.

Henry, who faces calls to resign or form a transition council, still cannot return home. He arrived in Puerto Rico on Tuesday after being unable to land in the Dominican Republic, which borders Haiti.

Suspects in Caribbean hijacking of US yacht charged with murder of missing couple

Dominican President Luis Abinader said Saturday that Henry was not welcome in his country for “security reasons” and that his presence there would not be “considered appropriate.”

Henry, a neurosurgeon, was named Prime Minister of Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Henry agreed last month to hold general elections by mid-2025, and the international community has attempted to find foreign armed forces willing to combat gang violence in this country.

Meanwhile, in Port-au-Prince, police and palace guards worked Saturday to retake some streets in the capital after gangs launched major attacks on at least three police stations.

Masked members of the “G9 et Famille” gang stand guard during a press conference of their leader Barbecue in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

National Palace guards accompanied by an armored truck attempted to establish a security perimeter around one of the city center's three train stations after police repelled a gang attack on Friday evening.

Relentless gang attacks have paralyzed the country for more than a week and left it with dwindling stocks of basic goods. Haitian authorities extended a state of emergency and nighttime curfew on Thursday as gangs continued to attack key state institutions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caribbean leaders called for an emergency meeting Monday in Jamaica over what they called the “disastrous” situation in Haiti. They invited the United States, France, Canada, the United Nations and Brazil to the meeting. It is not known if Henry will be present.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-military-airlifts-nonessential-staff-embassy-haiti-bolsters-security-ongoing-gang-violence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos