Mexican presidential candidate wants to move closer to the United States while his left-wing opponent prefers Cuba

FIRST ON FOX Mexico will elect a new president in June, and for the first time the race will be between two women, Xchitl Glvez Ruiz, from a coalition of center-right-left parties seen as an unprecedented anti-communist coalition, and Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. left-wing coalition.

The differences between the two women are great. Galvez wants to work with the United States as the country's main ally, while Sheinbaum seems more determined to follow the far-left approach of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO.)

Glvez was recently in New York and Washington, D.C., meeting with members of Congress, business leaders and State Department officials, where she presented her vision for Mexico and the future of its relationship with United States.

During her visit, she discussed the border, immigration, fentanyl, organized crime, nearshoring and the future of the Mexico-U.S.-Canada trade agreement (T-MEC) . She reminded the United States that “according to a study published in the journal Science, organized crime is the fifth largest employer in Mexico.”

NEW CHALLENGER GIVES MEXICAN OPPOSITION HOPE OF BEATING AMLO’S PARTY

Upon her return to Mexico, Glvez answered questions from Fox News Digital during a press conference about the stark differences between her and her opponent.

“In the first scenario, Mexico returns to the democratic path to strengthen the rule of law, confronts organized crime head-on, recovers its territory, reduces violence, eliminates extortion and provides basic legal security for businesses. In this scenario, Mexico and the United States build a relationship that brings not only prosperity, but also security, safety and democratic stability to North America,” she said.

Presidential candidate Xchitl Glvez is running as an outsider candidate. (Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

She said a victory for her opponent would cause major problems. “Mexico continues to progress toward democratic erosion. Organized crime is spreading and the military is gaining political power and is unable to provide security. Mexicans are victims of insecurity, extortion and violence, which hampers the growth and development of entire regions. Mexico continues to be a trading partner but is not a geopolitical ally of the United States; Mexico's populist government flirts with Russia and China. And threatens to build new partnerships.

Some analysts question why bilateral relations have not progressed under AMLO's presidency and the Biden administration. Glvez's response: “Today we are partners, but we are not allies.”

She said that if the ruling left-wing party wins again, “neither immigration, nor fentanyl, nor any other bilateral issue will be able to find long-term solutions.” Solving the problems of immigration and fentanyl requires three things that Mexico's current government and its candidate do not have: a state strategy, institutional capacity, and a genuine willingness to collaborate.

“Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is only promising continuity and claiming that Mexico is better than ever when we know with all the evidence that is not true,” she said.

Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a campaign rally in Plaza Liberacin on March 3, 2024, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexicans will go to the polls for the general election on June 2. (Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images)

Currently behind in several opinion polls, Glvez, who hopes to close the gap as the June election approaches, told Fox News Digital: “The United States is still afraid that our customs agents will let the fentanyl, and we complain to them that they are letting the guns get through.”

Sheinbaum's critics warn that she made it clear that, under her leadership, Mexico would follow the principles of “free self-determination of the people, non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries and peaceful resolution of conflicts”, which led her to promise the continuation of the “hugs, not bullets” strategy to avoid confronting the drug cartels.

Unlike Galvez, who believes the relationship between Mexico and the United States is the most important, Sheinbaum wants to focus more on Latin America, where she has shown enormous sympathy for the regimes of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. She even went so far as to declare: “Mexico should never have a submissive relationship with the United States. »

PRESIDENT MEXICO MOCKS ABBOTT’S PLANNED MILITARY BASE CAMP ALONG TEXAS BORDER: “PUT AS MUCH AS YOU WANT”

Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum greets supporters. (Victoria Razo/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Economist and political analyst Alfredo Velasco told Fox News Digital: “To evaluate a candidate and her government agenda, we need to know her preparation, experience and performance in previous positions or activities. Rather than attributing value to one's campaign promises, it is important to “Know her accomplishments. Among the campaign candidates, the most prepared with master's and doctoral studies is Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. The one who has the more experience in public administration and one that has accredited significant achievements is also Sheinbaum.” Sheinbaum is the former mayor of Mexico City.

Xochitl Galvez holds a Mexican national flag during a political event at the Angel of Independence monument, September 3, 2023, in Mexico City. (Gerardo Vieyra/photo alliance via Getty Images)

He added: “Where I think there is a significant gap is in the approach to campaigns. While Claudia Sheinbaum has a diagnosis and a 100-point program to solve the country's fundamental problems, Xchitl Glvez focuses her campaign on public insecurity, which is perhaps what worries the population the most. »

A multi-agency investigation targeting the Sinaloa drug cartel. (Tempé PD)

WATCH LIST OF TERROR MIGRANTS ARRESTED ILLEGALLY CROSSING THE TEXAS BORDER BEFORE BIDEN AND TRUMP VISITS: SOURCES

Political analyst Juan Hernández, a former member of President Vicente Fox's cabinet, believes that Glvez was very clear during her visit to the United States and that if she wins, she will work with Washington to prevent money from going to drug traffickers and weapons to go to Mexico. “She didn't blame the United States, but she wanted to make sure that to stop this cancer, the two countries had to work together in a new way. She said she would be a great negotiator and stressed that she was aware and concerned about the number of people who have died in the United States due to fentanyl use.”

The U.S.-Mexico border fence with camp shelters left by migrants in San Ysidro, California, September 14, 2023. (Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Gettay Images)

Hernández continued: “There was more than one meeting with legislators. Their questions were very sincere and she had a frank conversation with them. They asked him: Will you be strong to stop the drug trade in Mexico? She assured them she would. and that both sides need to work together in a new way. She insisted that they must do their part as legislators, it cannot be done by Mexico alone.

Ildefonso Guajardo, Glvez's former minister of economy and international relations, told Fox News Digital that the tour was essentially about “waking up Washington!” »

A musician performs during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Xchitl Glvez in Irapuato, Mexico, March 1, 2024. (Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “Glvez shared his vision of Mexico's position in the most important relationship it has in North America and its position in the world. »

“She has made it clear that her vision focuses on a moment when we return to global polarization according to two compasses: one defined by her values ​​where she identifies with governments that protect human rights, advance freedom and democracy; where, clearly, Mexico's interest is not associated with countries that are autocracies or one-man governments. And its other compass is that Mexico shares a large border with the States -United States where most of Mexico's economic interests are associated with this market and that is why this relationship is of enormous priority.

Questions sent to Claudia Sheinbaum's presidential campaign were not answered.

