



Britain must be prepared for economic warfare if it is to break out of a vicious cycle of low growth, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said on Monday.

In a speech to the Institute of Government, he will call for the creation of a National Economic Council, co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister, with a target of 3% annual growth.

The former chancellor will say the Treasury must remain fully committed to its growth strategy and not be allowed to retreat into its comfort zone of focusing on balancing the books and reducing the national debt.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said in last week's Budget that the economy would soon change direction due to the damage caused by the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

But government spending watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility said the economic outlook remained challenging and Brown, who was prime minister during the 2008 global financial crisis, will say the way Britain is governed will have to change if the end comes. 15 years of stagnation.

He will say: If the UK is to break out of the vicious cycle of low growth, low productivity and low wages that has seen annual growth rates halved over the past decade, our governance will need to be fundamentally transformed and our government ready for war. , investment levels have stagnated far below those of its major competitors, the worst productivity performance since the Industrial Revolution at less than 0.5% per annum, and the deepest regional economic inequality in Western Europe.

The last Labor prime minister will propose that his new National Economic Commission should be jointly attended by the Treasury and Cabinet and work with national and regional councils to achieve the 3% growth target. Brown will say that the Economic Council should have equal status with the government's National Security Council, meeting at least once a week, and twice a week if necessary.

Brown will argue that higher growth can be achieved through an industrial strategy based on green, digital and health technologies, linked to an employment and poverty reduction strategy focused on better jobs, skills and services.

Brown will say that the lesson he learned during his time as chancellor was that the Treasury should be at the center of growth strategies rather than devolving powers to new economic departments.

Numerous improvisations have been attempted and failed to accelerate British economic growth, including the ill-fated Economic Department in the 1960s, the National Enterprise Commission in the 1970s and Mrs Thatcher anointing Sir Alan Walters in opposition to Prime Minister Nigel Lawson. In the 1980s he would say:

However, for a growth strategy to work, the Treasury must be at the center of a coordinated framework of economic policy formulation and implementation, led by the Treasury and involving all relevant economic departments.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said achieving higher growth will be at the core of any future Labor government's economic strategy and that this must be built on sound public finances.

Brown will say that for his plan to work, the Treasury must avoid the temptation to retreat into its comfort zone – a finance department that focuses almost exclusively on reducing debt and deficits while ignoring its wider responsibility for delivering growth.

Brown helped orchestrate the rescue of Britain's failing banks in 2008, but was defeated in the 2010 general election due to the deep recession caused by the global financial crisis.

In a speech on Monday, he will argue that the turn to austerity under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition helped explain Britain's weak economic performance, while the United States focused on growth instead.

