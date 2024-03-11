Exclusive: Russia produces three times more artillery shells than the United States and Europe for Ukraine





Russia appears on track to produce nearly three times as much artillery ammunition as the United States and Europe, a key advantage ahead of what is expected to be a renewed Russian offensive in Ukraine later this year.

Russia produces about 250,000 artillery munitions per month, or about 3 million per year, according to NATO intelligence estimates of Russian defense production shared with CNN, as well as sources close to Western efforts to arm Ukraine. Collectively, the United States and Europe have the capacity to produce only about 1.2 million munitions per year to send to kyiv, a senior European intelligence official told CNN.

The US military has set a goal of producing 100,000 artillery shells per month by the end of 2025, less than half of Russia's monthly production and even that figure is now out of reach with funding of 60 billion dollars in Ukraine blocked in Congress, a senior military official said. told reporters last week.

We are currently in a production war, a senior NATO official told CNN. The outcome in Ukraine depends on how equipped each side is to fight this war.

Officials say Russia currently fires about 10,000 rounds per day, compared to just 2,000 per day from the Ukrainian side. The ratio is worse in some places along the 600-mile front, according to a European intelligence official.

This shortfall comes at perhaps the most perilous time for Ukraine's war effort since Russia's first march on Kiev in February 2022. US money intended to arm Ukraine has run out and the The Republican opposition in Congress has effectively stopped giving more.

Meanwhile, Russia recently captured the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka and is widely seen as having the initiative on the battlefield. Ukraine is struggling not only with ammunition, but also with a growing shortage of manpower on the front lines.

The United States and its allies have equipped Ukraine with a number of highly sophisticated systems, including the M-1 Abrams tank and, soon, F-16 fighter jets. But military analysts say the war will likely be won or lost based on who fires the most artillery shells.

The number one issue currently being monitored is munitions, the NATO official said. It's these artillery shells, because that's where Russia is really [is] gain a significant advantage in production and gain a significant advantage on the battlefield.

Russia operates artillery factories 24/7, with 12-hour rotating shifts, the NATO official said. About 3.5 million Russians now work in the defense sector, compared to 2 to 2.5 million before the war. Russia also imports munitions: Iran sent at least 300,000 artillery shells last year, probably more than that, the official said, and North Korea provided at least 6,700 munitions containers carrying millions of shells.

Russia put everything it had into the game, the intelligence official said. Their war machine is operating at full speed.

In the United States, a rough equivalent would be if President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act, a U.S. official said, which gives the president the power to order companies to quickly produce equipment to support national defense from the country.

Russia's rise is still not enough to meet its needs, U.S. and Western officials say, and Western intelligence officials do not expect Russia to make major gains on the battlefield in the short term. There is also a limit to Russian production capacity, officials say: Russian factories will likely peak within the next year.

But that's still well beyond what the United States and Europe are producing for Ukraine, especially without additional U.S. funding.

European nations are trying to make up the deficit. A German defense company announced plans last month to open a munitions factory in Ukraine that it said would produce hundreds of thousands of 155mm caliber bullets each year. In Germany, the same company has inaugurated the construction of a new factory which should ultimately produce around 200,000 artillery shells per year.

U.S. and Western officials insist that even if Russia has succeeded in restarting its factories, in part because it has the advantage of being a command economy under the control of an autocrat, Western capitalist nations will eventually by catching up and producing better equipment.

If you can actually control the economy, you can probably move a little faster than other countries, Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, deputy commander of U.S. European Command, said in a CNN interview last week. But, he added, the West will have more lasting power.

The West is just beginning to accelerate construction of the infrastructure needed to add the necessary munitions capabilities.

While money was still flowing in, the U.S. Army expanded its artillery shell production to Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Texas.

Russian production is 24/7. I mean, huge, huge, said one EU lawmaker. We should not underestimate their willingness to survive us with patience and resilience.

Intelligence officials say neither side is poised to make significant gains immediately, but the overall calculus favors Moscow in the long term, particularly if additional U.S. aid does not materialize.

It's not going well, but it all depends, a source close to Western intelligence said. If help restarts and arrives quickly, all is not lost.

Russia has also recently targeted Ukrainian domestic defense production with its long-range weapons.

If we were talking about this last fall, we would have talked about how they were targeting critical infrastructure, the NATO official said. Today we see that some critical infrastructure is being targeted, but also Ukraine's defense industrial base.

According to the senior NATO official, Russia produces between 115 and 130 long-range missiles and 300 to 350 unidirectional attack drones each month based on an Iranian model supplied by Tehran. Although before the war Russia had a stockpile of thousands of long-range missiles in its arsenal, today it stands at around 700, the official said.

The Russians have recently retained these weapons for large-scale use in an attempt to overwhelm Ukraine's missile defenses. And they compensated by increasing their use of drones, sending on average four times more drones per month than last winter.

Perhaps Russia's biggest challenge lies in the production of tanks and other armored vehicles. It produces about 125 tanks per month, but the vast majority are older models that have been refurbished. About 86% of the main battle tanks produced by Russia in 2023 have been refurbished, the NATO official said. And although Russia has about 5,000 tanks in stock, a large percentage of them probably cannot be refurbished and are used only to cannibalize parts, the official said.

Moscow has lost at least 2,700 tanks, more than double the total number initially deployed to Ukraine in February 2022, when the invasion began.

Officials are also closely monitoring the Russian economy for signs of how the interplay between an overburdened defense sector, Western sanctions and Putin's efforts to prepare his economy for war is impacting the country's capacity. Russia to support the conflict.

The war completely transformed the Russian economy, the NATO official said, compared to the post-Soviet period when oil was the main sector. Today, defense is the most important sector of the Russian economy, and oil is paying the price.

That creates long-term imbalances that will likely be problematic for Russia, but for now it's working, both the NATO official and Basham, the head of U.S. Europe Command, said.

In the short term, say in the next 18 months or so, the economy may be simple, but it is a sustainable economy, the NATO official said.

The Pentagon is weighing whether to tap the last source of funding it has, but has previously been reluctant to spend the remaining money without assurances that it would be reimbursed by Congress, as it has drawn down in DoD stockpiles without planning to replenish this equipment. could impact U.S. military preparedness, CNN previously reported.

If American aid no longer arrives, will the Ukrainians change their perception of the negotiation? » declared a source close to Western intelligence.

