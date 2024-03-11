Lee Anderson joins Reform UK after losing Tory whip over Cannes comments | conservative





Lee Anderson has been revealed as Britain's first MP for Reform. The former Conservative Party vice-chairman told a press conference why he joined the party founded by Nigel Farage: I want my country back.

At a chaotic event in Westminster where Reform Party leader Richard Tice announced the Nottinghamshire MP as a defector, Anderson pledged to help his new party fight the culture wars.

Confirming the move, which he had refused to rule out last month, Anderson said he had given no advance notice to his Tory colleagues and had given advance notice to his family and GB News just hours before the event. GB News pays him $100,000 a week. years as a presenter.

Neither Tice nor Anderson directly addressed speculation about other backbench Tories who might sign on to the reforms, but the Reform leader said he would be surprised if no one followed suit before the election.

One Conservative MP said it was possible one or two of his colleagues could defect, but others were doubtful. One former cabinet minister said he doubted he would be joined by others. Lee has his own agenda, which appears to be related to his media career.

Speaking to reporters after the press conference, Anderson said he would have defected even if Rishi Sunak had not removed him from the Conservative whip last month for comments he made about London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been criticized as an Islamophobe.

The MP said he was convinced to move after his parents, who live in his Ashfield constituency, told him they would not be able to vote for him if he remained a Conservative.

He dismissed comments he made last January about Tice being a pound shop Nigel Farage as a joke and confessed to trying to get journalists off the scent by pretending he had no interest in joining Reform.

He admitted he was a little hurt about leaving the Tory bench as he now expects to have to sit next to new Rochdale MP George Galloway in the House of Commons.

i got a lot [Conservative] “My friends sat on the bench with me and gave me tremendous support,” he said. So I'm sad to leave them, but to be honest, unfortunately many of my colleagues won't be there in a few years.

When asked if he would remain a member of parliament after the election, Anderson insisted he would. My mailbox says I will win.

At the press conference, Anderson said several times that he wanted his country back. This is the same thing the Mayor of London, a Muslim, said about Khan when he said he had handed over our capital to his cronies.

My opinion is not controversial. He said this was an opinion shared by millions of people across the country, citing topics such as migration and policing pro-Palestinian marches in London.

There is no debate about fighting the culture war that is sweeping our country.

But now, like millions of people in this country, I feel that we are slowly giving up on our country. We are giving up our way of life. We are allowing people to erase our history. We are literally giving up our streets to a small group of people who hate our way of life. We are letting people into our country who will never integrate or adopt British values.

The defection gives Reform UK, which Farage formed as his Brexit party in 2018, after he broke away from Ukip, the original Westminster voice.

After the defection, Ukip secured two lawmakers in 2014 and won both seats in the by-election. One of them, Douglas Carswell of Clacton, retained his seat at the 2015 general election. Anderson, who secured a 5,700-seat majority when elected in 2019, plans to try to retain his Reform seat.

Anderson's move, while widely expected, will surprise the Conservatives in part because it will increase media attention to reforms he has struggled to break through under Tice, although he polls up to about 13%.

Growing support for reform would further damage the Conservatives' electoral hopes. Thais said he wanted to wipe out the Conservative Party, but Anderson said he did not share this hope, saying such differences were acceptable in a free-thinking party.

Danny Kruger, co-leader of the New Conservative group in the Tory House of Commons, which counted Anderson as a member, said Anderson's reform moves should come as a warning to Sunak's party.

This reflects the fact that our party has lost the coalition of voters who voted for us in 2019, he told BBC One's Politics Live.

I think today is a wake-up call for us as a political party to regroup that coalition. We need to be much more careful about our policy platforms to win back voters who have left us.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said he was disappointed by Anderson's move. I think he made a real mistake. Cleverly told broadcasters at the anti-fraud summit: As he said, reform is not the answer and a vote for reform would only allow for a Labor government.

Rep. Anderson, who began his political career as a Labor Party member, said he had no intention of resigning after changing parties and calling a by-election. There is a general election in May.

