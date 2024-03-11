US ship equipped to build pier en route to Gaza as part of plan to scale up aid





DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) A US military ship carrying materials to build a temporary pier in Gaza was en route to the Mediterranean on Sunday, three days after US President Joe Biden announced his intention to Stepping up aid deliveries by sea to the besieged enclave where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are going hungry.

The opening of the sea corridor, along with airdrops by the United States, Jordan and others, showed growing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a new desire to circumvent Israeli control over shipments terrestrial.

Israel said it welcomed maritime deliveries and would inspect Gaza-bound goods before they leave a transit zone near Cyprus. The daily number of humanitarian trucks entering Gaza by land over the past five months has been far lower than the 500 arriving before the war due to Israeli restrictions and security concerns.

Biden stepped up his public criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he believed Netanyahu was hurting Israel more than helping it in the way he approached its war against Hamas in Gaza , which is now in its sixth month.

Speaking to Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC on Saturday, the president expressed support for Israel's right to pursue Hamas after the militants' attack on southern Israel on October 7, but said Netanyahu must grant more Pay attention to the innocent lives lost as a result of the measures taken. . He added that we cannot leave 30,000 more Palestinians dead.”

In Gaza, Palestinian casualties continued to mount.

The Civil Defense Ministry said at least nine Palestinians, including children, were killed Saturday night in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City.

Footage shared by civil defense showed first responders removing the dead and injured trapped in the collapsed house. A rescuer was seen holding a dead baby, before placing the limp body on a sofa amid the rubble.

Separately, the bodies of 15 people, including women and children, were taken to the main hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah on Sunday, according to an Associated Press journalist. Relatives said they were killed by Israeli artillery fire toward a large tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the coastal area east of the southern town of Khan Younis.

Israel rarely comments on specific incidents during the war. He ruled that Hamas was responsible for civilian casualties because the militant group operated from civilian areas.

Gaza's health ministry said Sunday that at least 31,045 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children account for two-thirds of the dead. The ministry is part of the Hamas-led government and its figures on previous wars largely match those of the UN and independent experts.

Meanwhile, US efforts began to set up a temporary dock in Gaza for maritime deliveries. U.S. Central Command said the first U.S. Army ship, the General Frank S. Besson, left a base in Virginia on Saturday and was headed to the eastern Mediterranean with materials for building a pier.

U.S. officials have said it would likely be weeks before the pier is operational.

The maritime corridor is supported by the EU, alongside the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. The European Commission said UN agencies and the Red Cross would also play a role.

A ship belonging to the Spanish humanitarian group Open Arms was due to carry out a pilot voyage to test the corridor starting this weekend. The ship was waiting at the Cypriot port of Larnaca.

Open Arms founder Oscar Camps said the ship, which is pulling a barge carrying 200 tonnes of rice and flour, would take two to three days to arrive at an undisclosed location.

A member of the charity World Central Kitchen, which is also participating in the test, said on X, formerly Twitter, that once the barge reached Gaza, the aid would be unloaded by crane, placed on trucks and driven towards the north of Gaza. which has been largely cut off from aid shipments.

Senior humanitarian officials have warned that air and sea deliveries cannot make up for the lack of land supply routes.

The new move to increase aid came on the eve of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which follows a lunar calendar and could begin as early as Sunday evening, depending on the sighting of a crescent moon.

Israel declared war on October 7 after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 250 hostages. Israel's air and ground offensive has devastated large parts of Gaza, displaced around 80% of the population of 2.3 million and triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The United States and regional mediators Egypt and Qatar had hoped to reach a six-week ceasefire by the start of Ramadan, but talks appeared to be stalled as Hamas waited for assurances that a temporary truce would end the conflict. hostilities.

The mediators had hoped to ease some of the immediate crisis with a temporary ceasefire, which would have seen Hamas release some of the Israeli hostages it was holding, Israel free some Palestinian prisoners and allow humanitarian groups access to a significant influx of aid to Gaza. .

