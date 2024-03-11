UK pledges additional funding to protect Muslim communities | islamophobia news





The announcement comes amid a surge in anti-Muslim incidents since the war in Gaza began in October.

The British government said it would invest an additional 117 million pounds ($150 million) to protect Muslim communities.

The new funding, announced Monday at the start of the Islamic month of Ramadan, will be used to install security cameras, alarms and fencing at mosques, Islamic faith schools and other community centers. The move comes amid a rise in hate attacks since fighting in the Gaza Strip began in October.

Anti-Muslim hatred has absolutely no place in our society. We will not use events in the Middle East as an excuse to justify mistreatment of British Muslims, Home Secretary James Cleverley said in a statement.

There are approximately 4 million Muslims living in the UK. Online attacks, physical assaults and other forms of targeted attacks increased 335% last month compared to the same period last year, according to Tell MAMA, an organization that monitors Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that we stand with Muslims in Britain, Cleverly continued. That is why we are committed to this funding, giving British Muslims reassurance and confidence at a time when they desperately need it.

under the fire

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come under fire in recent weeks for failing to condemn inflammatory comments from fellow Conservatives.

His government now plans to unveil a new official definition of extremism to ensure groups promoting unacceptable views do not receive state funding or support.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who will set out the new definition, said some recent pro-Palestinian marches in central London were organized by extremist groups.

Conservative MP Lee Anderson said in February that London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labor leader Keir Starmer were being controlled by Islamists. Sunak said the comments were unacceptable and suspended Anderson, but many critics point out that the prime minister did not specifically condemn the comments as Islamophobic.

In the same vein, former home secretary Suela Braverman wrote in a February op-ed that Islamists were bullying Britain into submission.

Last week, a group of terror attack survivors sent an open letter to British politicians warning them not to equate Muslims with extremism and call such behavior the height of irresponsibility.

The additional funding allocation for Muslim communities is in addition to the 29.4 million pounds ($37.7 million) already budgeted for 2023-2024. These funds will be disbursed over the next four years.

Britain announced in February it was providing 54 million pounds ($68 million) in new funding to protect the Jewish community, which has seen a sharp rise in hate incidents.

A total of 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in 2023, almost double the previous year and the highest in decades. Two-thirds of these attacks have occurred since October 7, according to the Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish advisory body.

