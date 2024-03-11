Operation Rafah: US does not expect Israeli forces to enter city at start of Ramadan





CNN-

The Biden administration does not expect Israeli forces to imminently expand their military operations in Rafah, two US officials told CNN, with the holy month of Ramadan set to begin on Monday for most Muslims.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, who visited Washington last week, has warned in recent weeks that if a temporary ceasefire and hostage release agreement is not reached by On Ramadan, the Israeli army would launch the next phase of its war against Hamas with a major incursion into Rafah in southern Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that regardless of a deal, he planned to send troops to Rafah.

Well, go ahead. We weren't going to leave [Gaza], Netanyahu said on Sunday in an interview with German media Axel Springer. You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is: October 7 will not happen again.

Netanyahu was referring to comments made by President Joe Biden in an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, in which he said an operation on Rafah constituted a red line.

There cannot be 30,000 more Palestinian deaths, Biden said.

Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico and German media outlet Bild on Sunday that the operation would last no more than two months, but did not provide details on the timetable.

Once we begin the intense action to eradicate the Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, it will only be a matter of weeks, if not months. That means it won't take more than two months, maybe six weeks, maybe four, he said.

As of this weekend, the Biden administration has yet to see any humanitarian or evacuation plans from the Israeli government to ensure the safety of civilians in Rafah before launching a military operation there, the officials said. two American officials.

More than a million people are crammed into a vast tent city pressed against the Egyptian border in Rafah, the only theoretically safe space for Palestinians fleeing northern and central Gaza. Families are already living with severe shortages of food, water, medicine and shelter, and are at daily risk of being killed.

The United Nations humanitarian chief has warned that a ground invasion of Rafah could lead to a massacre.

A deal that negotiators have been feverishly trying to reach before Ramadan would involve an initial six-week ceasefire and the release of some of the remaining Israeli hostages captured on October 7. It doesn't seem to be coming to fruition.

CIA Director Bill Burns, who led the US effort, returned to the Middle East last week to meet with his Qatari, Egyptian and Israeli counterparts.

But Biden told reporters Friday that a temporary ceasefire deal reached at the start of Ramadan that he had expressed optimism about days earlier now appeared difficult.

The approach of Ramadan has increased tensions in the Middle East, given Israel's repeated warnings that it was preparing a military offensive in an area where around 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering.

The Biden White House recently stated unequivocally that Israel must first present a plan guaranteeing the safety of civilians in Rafah before considering a full expansion of the war in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. civilian safety is even possible in such a densely populated city.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, for example, declared during a press briefing at the White House in late February that the United States would not support an offensive on Rafah until the Biden administration would not have seen a plan guaranteeing the safety of refugees seeking refuge in the country. city.

CNN's Mitchell McCluskey and Michelle Shen contributed to this report.

