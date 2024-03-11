



International ministers are expected to agree new measures to tackle fraudsters today as the first-ever Global Fraud Summit begins.

Home Secretary James Cleverly addressed the threat posed by organized crime groups and global law enforcement through a series of meetings with senior ministers and representatives from the G7, the Five Eyes, Singapore and South Korea at Lancaster House. We will discuss ways to deal with this.

Ministers will explore how close partnerships with the private sector can be used to tackle crime and provide compensation to victims of crime.

The need for a strengthened law enforcement response is clear, and the upcoming INTERPOL threat assessment predicts that fraud will increase to worrying levels in many parts of the world.

Senior leaders from some of the world's largest companies will also attend and explore further ways to collaborate with the private sector.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

This summit delivers on another promise we have made to the British people through our morale strategy and clearly demonstrates the UK's position as a world leader.

Fraudsters do not know borders and devastate citizens of all countries. We will only be able to stop this scourge if we tackle it head on together, and that is exactly what we plan to do.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said:

Fraud ruins lives. Scammers and thieves pose a threat to hard-working families across the country.

The measures we have taken have already reduced fraud by 13% in England and Wales. However, most fraud crimes occur overseas, and many are linked to international criminal organizations.

That's why we're holding the first ever Global Fraud Summit. Leading the international response. And help the global community join this global fight.

Fraud is a global problem. Around 70% of all crime in the UK involves overseas criminals, with $3 billion lost to overseas accounts last year. Reversing this trend is impossible without a united global community.

According to Interpol's latest report, the scams are often perpetrated by organized crime groups, including human traffickers, who force people to work in fraud centers that target potential victims of fraud around the world.

The main goal of the summit is to strengthen partnership work between law enforcement agencies, including the National Crime Agency, FBI, INTERPOL, Europol and the National Police Agency of Japan. Sharing more information, expertise, and resources will help combat scammers.

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said:

Changes in technology and the rapid increase in the size and scale of organized crime have created a variety of new ways to defraud innocent people, businesses, and even governments. Urgent action is needed.

It is important that there is no safe haven for financial fraudsters to operate. We must bridge existing gaps and ensure that information sharing across sectors and across borders becomes the norm rather than the exception. This summit is timely and necessary.

Participating countries do not start from 0.

In 2022, British law enforcement agencies worked with international partners, including the FBI and Europol, to take down an online service called iSpoof. This website has been used to make over 10 million scam calls. The manager was imprisoned for over 13 years.

The UK, US and Canada also announced a joint sanctions package in December 2023 against human rights abusers who force trafficking victims to work on fraudulent farms in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Graeme Biggar, Director of the National Crime Agency, said:

With more than 70% of fraud having an international element, it is clear that an efficient and effective joint response with partners around the world is needed.

The Global Fraud Summit is an important step forward in bringing together colleagues from the public and private sectors to tackle this persistent and pervasive threat.

Reducing the harm caused by fraud is a top priority for the National Crime Agency and incidents like this will help us make an impact at scale.

Peter ODoherty, interim commissioner of the City of London Police, said:

Fraud is a global threat. A global response is needed from senior leaders around the world, including law enforcement and industry partners, working together to effectively address this ever-growing threat to all populations.

As the UK's leading criminal organization for fraud, we work with international law enforcement agencies to track down those who seek to defraud the public. Scammers don't recognize international boundaries, and neither do we. This summit is an important opportunity to further solidify our overseas partnerships.

Industry collaboration to prevent fraud will also be a key focus, which is why senior figures from some of the world's largest companies are also expected to attend. This provides a unique opportunity for international lawmakers to engage with the private sector in one place.

The summit will encourage greater collaboration between government and industry to combat fraud.

The UK is leading the way in working with the private sector, as seen in the world's first Online Fraud Charter, a voluntary agreement agreed by the UK with 12 leading technology companies in November 2023. This includes verifying sellers on peer-to-peer marketplaces. It immediately removes fraudulent ads and allows people using online dating services to only interact with people who have verified their identity.

Partner countries agreeing to a similar charter would severely hamper fraudsters who rely on new technologies to commit fraud.

The UK is also planning to propose a mechanism to repatriate funds lost overseas due to fraud.

Antony Walker, vice-chairman of techUK, said:

The Global Fraud Summit will provide technology companies with a platform to build on existing efforts and enable better and more consistent collaboration between the private sector, governments, and law enforcement to combat fraud and online fraud.

As the nature of online fraud continues to evolve, technology companies are committed to taking action against online fraud and adapting their approaches to effectively combat this criminal activity and protect users.

David Postings, CEO of UK Finance, said:

Fraud is a global problem and we know the devastating impact it has on people. The UK and its financial services sector are at the forefront of efforts to tackle this criminal activity.

We are delighted to be taking part in the UK Government's international summit and will continue to work to prevent fraud from taking place.

All participating countries are expected to agree to a statement pledging to take more united action to combat fraud.

The second day of the summit will consist entirely of working-level meetings between the private sector, civil society, and senior government officials from around the world.

Foreign ministers attending include:

Stephen Jones, Australia's Under-Secretary of the Treasury and Minister of Financial Services Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Sabrina Agresti-Roubache, France's Minister of State for Citizenship Rita Schwarzelhr-Sutter, Secretary of State for the Federal Parliament German Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, Italy's Minister of the Interior Yoshinobu Kusunoki, Deputy Commissioner of the Japanese National Police Agency Casey Costello, New Zealand Minister of Customs Josephine Teo, Singapore Minister of Communications and Information Lee Sang-min, Republic of Korea Minister of Public Administration and Security Arun G. Rao, United States Deputy Attorney General Kelli Ann Burriesci, United States Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy and Planning

