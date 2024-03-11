The embassies of the United States, Germany and the European Union are beginning to evacuate their staff as violence escalates in gang-ridden Haiti.





Dajabon, Dominican Republic CNN —

The United States and other diplomatic missions have begun evacuating staff from Haiti, as gang violence in the Caribbean capital, Port-au-Prince, continues to soar.

An evacuation operation carrying personnel from German and European missions was forced to refuse requests Sunday for help to evacuate others, a source involved told CNN, as some members of the diplomatic community in Port- au-Prince are worried about the direction the gang attacks could take. .

The US military announced Sunday that it had carried out an operation to airlift non-essential staff from the US embassy and increase security at its mission in the capital. Port-au-Prince has been the scene of a wave of highly coordinated gang attacks against law enforcement and state institutions, which threaten to overthrow the government and have forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. homes.

The US State Department organized the evacuation overnight due to increased gang violence in the area near the US embassy and the airport, the embassy said in a statement on Sunday. Morning.

The U.S. Southern Command said the move was consistent with standard practice in strengthening embassy security around the world. No Haitian was on board the military plane, the press release added.

Our embassy remains focused on advancing the U.S. government's efforts to support the Haitian people, U.S. Southern Command said in a statement Sunday, adding that the evacuation helps enable our mission operations to continue.

President Joe Biden approved the operation, according to a National Security Council spokesperson, and remains deeply concerned about the situation.

A 14-year-old gang member was recruited at the age of 11. How innocence is shattered for many in Haiti's gangland

The German and European missions in Port-au-Prince also evacuated diplomatic staff, including their ambassadors, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. CNN has contacted both for comment.

Among the passengers aboard an evacuation flight on Sunday were German Ambassador Peter Sauer and European Union Ambassador Stefano Gatto in an EU-led operation that required several days of intensive planning and coordination on both sides of the Dominican-Haitian border, according to the source. who participated in the operation.

Haiti's international airport is closed due to insecurity and its main container port terminal, managed by Caribbean Port Services, was attacked and looted on March 8.

Dominican Republic airspace is closed to Haiti, but Dominican authorities made a rare exception to allow a small commercial helicopter to fly through their territory to Port-au-Prince and back, making at least two quick trips from 'in a row, the source said.

The trip used a dirt airstrip at a military base on the Dominican side of the border, rather than helipads further away in Santo Domingo, in order to be as quick as possible, they said.

As others seeking to leave Haiti learned of the plan, trip organizers had to turn down a number of requests to join the flights due to the plane's small size. In total, a dozen people were evacuated from Haiti, the source said.

The decision to leave was prompted by the escalation of violence seen in Port-au-Prince in recent days, with the source saying credible intelligence has emerged suggesting that the gangs that have so far attacked government institutions and the Haitian police could head towards Pétionville, a hilly region. wealthy area where there are several luxury hotels and embassies.

The escape of several thousand prisoners from Haiti's national penitentiary, which prompted the Haitian government to declare a state of emergency last Sunday, was also a factor, they said.

The source pointed out that many diplomatic missions in Port-au-Prince do not have the type of defensive military power that the U.S. embassy boasts.

In addition to the possibility of danger, working in the current chaos had become untenable, with stores running out of food and only intermittent electricity and communications, the source added.

Another source with knowledge of the operations told CNN there had been at least 12 helicopter evacuation flights to Port-au-Prince over the past three days, all evacuating diplomatic and humanitarian personnel. These flights were commercial charter flights and not military.

On Saturday, at least one flight carried American, Canadian and French nationals.

However, shots fired nearby after the last flights took off on Sunday called into question the viability of continuing the evacuation flights, the source said.

A statement from the EU delegation in Haiti on Sunday said it had temporarily closed its offices and reduced its presence in the country. We will return as soon as security conditions allow, specifies the press release.

Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier said he would continue his efforts to try to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry, warning of a civil war that would end in genocide if the prime minister did not resign.

Cherizier, a former police officer who led a gang alliance, faces sanctions from the United Nations and the U.S. Treasury Department.

The chaos has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes in recent days, adding to the more than 300,000 already displaced by gang violence.

It also affects the distribution of essential supplies by humanitarian organizations. The World Food Program suspended its maritime transport services to Port-au-Prince to distribute aid across Haiti due to instability.

The country's health system is on the verge of collapse and many medical centers have been forced to scale back operations due to violence and a lack of staff and medicine, according to Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general. of the UN and OCHA. Haiti's doctors desperately need help amid shortages of oxygen and water.

Public frustration, which had been building against Henry over his failure to curb the unrest, erupted after he failed to resign last month, citing escalating violence.

The prime minister has had difficulty returning to the country since leaving for Kenya two weeks ago to sign a deal for a Kenyan-led multinational mission to restore security in his country.

He is now believed to be in Puerto Rico, two sources with knowledge of Henry's movements on the Caribbean island told CNN, after the Dominican Republic refused to let his flight land.

CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market), a regional bloc of 25 countries working on economic integration, security and social development, is to hold a meeting on Haiti in the Jamaican capital of Kingston on Monday, according to the UN .

