How to survive the UK mortgage chaos as interest rates rise and deals fall through | mortgage





The average mortgage rate paid by UK homeowners is expected to rise steadily over the next three years, peaking at 4.2% in 2027, according to official forecasts last week.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Treasury's tax and spending watchdog, said the figure was significantly higher than the 2% figure from just two years ago.

This is the most disappointing news for homeowners and prospective first-time buyers, following Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt's budget which failed to provide any relief to most people. The word mortgage was not once mentioned in his speech or in any major budget document.

The OBR forecast was in line with a string of lenders including Barclays and HSBC, which either raised interest rates or struck deals on a number of new products.

This is the latest increase as lenders say they are responding to increases in money market swap rates, which determine the pricing of new fixed-rate deals.

David Hollingworth, of L&C Mortgages, said the majority of homeowners had taken out fixed-rate contracts in recent years, but they needed to be prepared. The OBR forecast continues to highlight that borrowers should prepare for interest rates higher than the lowest they have been in recent years, he said.

So what should homeowners expect and what can they do?

ask for advice

According to the OBR, interest rates on existing home loans were low at an average of 2% at the end of 2021. Since then, inflation has soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and mortgage rates have also soared.

The average existing interest rate is currently just over 3%, the watchdog said.

However, the costs for many of the new modifications are now much higher. Figures from financial data provider Moneyfacts on Thursday showed there were around 6,000 home mortgage products available, with an average new two-year fixed rate of 5.78% and a five-year fixed rate of 5.34%.

Earlier this year, banks and building societies engaged in a mortgage price war, which saw many banks repeatedly cut the cost of fixed rates, easing some of the pain for existing borrowers with cheaper deals that expire.

But in the past few weeks, some of these cuts have been reversed.

Rachel Springall of Moneyfacts said lenders have been reacting to volatile swap rates. As we've seen this week, some deals may be pulled or replaced entirely, so it's wise to seek advice to stay on top of changing markets, she says.

Look long term

So homeowners whose current fixed interest rates are coming to an end will be left wondering what to do.

Locking in now provides stability, but risks the borrower missing out on better interest rates in the future.

Mortgage brokers have been quick to highlight the value of the five-year fix, which many claim has competitive rates compared to shorter-term deals.

Among the most competitive lenders at the time of this writing was First Direct, which offered a two-year fixed rate of 4.67% and a five-year fixed rate of 4.29% (in both cases the maximum loan limit is 60% of value).

Ranald Mitchell of Norwich-based mortgage adviser Charwin Private Clients said five-year contracts had been cheaper than shorter-term contracts for some time. At a premium exit (75% loan-to-value), a two-year fixed amount hovers around 4.5% to 4.75%. In contrast, five-year bonds are currently priced around 4.1% to 4.5%.

Kent-based adviser Simon Bridgland of Release Freedom says people who secure a two-year lock-in now will be paying more than the odds in the long run. My current preference is for 3-5 year products.

Virgin Money offers a Fix and Switch mortgage which may appeal to some. This five-year modification allows people to convert after two years without incurring early repayment costs.

At the time of this writing, repair and conversion rates included 5.24% for those borrowing 85% of the value of the property and 5.64% for those borrowing 95% of the value.

Or bet on trackers

Amid market fluctuations, mortgages that track base rates are attracting attention. The amount you pay increases as your base rate increases, and vice versa. The average rate for new two-year trackers on Thursday was 6.15%, according to Moneyfacts.

Graham Cox of broker SEMH said trackers were more expensive than fixes because lenders expect Bank of England rates to fall by the summer. Unless base rates fall faster and faster than expected, it's probably not the best option right now, he said.

Meanwhile, Gary Bush of MortgageShop.com says you should only consider a tracker if there are no costs to switch. This will help you avoid and correct the mood music later if it doesn't go in the right direction. It's tricky for consumers, he says, and financial advisory firms are best equipped to help homeowners and first-time buyers navigate this torrid market.

Salcombe in Devon has a very high holiday density. Photograph: Gavin Hellier/GettyWill the holidays force owners to sell?

It will become clear over the next year whether more homes will come on the market for renters and buyers if the government changes its holiday tax regime.

Jeremy Hunt announced in his Budget that he would scrap the Furniture Holiday Letting (FHL) tax regime.

This allows the owner of the property to deduct the cost of mortgage interest payments from their rental income. This applies to properties that can be rented out for at least 210 days per year.

According to thinktank TaxWatch, a property owner bringing in $30,000 in rent could pay $4,000 less in annual income tax through the FHL scheme compared to a typical long-term rent.

The Treasury said scrapping the tax break from April 2025 would level the playing field between short-term and long-term rentals and allow more people to live in the area.

Sarah Hollowell of investment firm Killik & Co says this could lead to owners selling. These developments mean that many FHL landlords will be able to stop renting out their properties and either keep them as second homes or sell them and move the proceeds into other forms of investment.

