Bitcoin set a new record, and Ethereum surpassed $4,000.

Bitcoin continued its recent rally, setting another record to start the week.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last up 3% at $72,022.16, according to Coin Metrics. It previously hit an all-time high of $72,750.16.

Last week, Bitcoin hit new records in its first volatile session since 2021, with trading becoming more stagnant over the weekend.

Inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to drive the cryptocurrency’s price action. Cryptocurrency investment products saw record inflows totaling $2.7 billion last week, according to CoinShares. This brings the year-to-date total to $10.3 billion, just above the $10.6 billion record for all of 2021.

At the same time, rising leverage in cryptocurrency markets has led to the biggest price swings in nearly a year, with funding rates reaching their highest level since January 2021 and Bitcoin open interest hitting an all-time high.

Meanwhile, Ethereum topped $4,000 for the first time since December 2021, boosted in part by Bitcoin. It was last up 3% at $4,034.00.

Investors were also anticipating the Ethereum network's next big technology upgrade, “Dencun”, this week. In the past, cryptocurrency assets would rally leading up to the day of the upgrade and we would see traders selling at the event.

Citi analyst Alex Saunders wrote in a note on Monday that he specifically discussed the strength of other major cryptocurrency catalysts currently underway, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, the upcoming Bitcoin halving and the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to ban U.S. spot ether ETF trading in May. You can approve it.

Companies whose earnings are tied to the price of Bitcoin were mixed on Monday. Cryptocurrency exchange CoinbaseAdvanced gave back early gains but closed nearly flat as the broader rally in the tech sector cooled. Bitcoin proxy Microstrategy rose 4% after the company purchased about 12,000 additional bitcoins for more than $821 million in cash, according to a filing.

The miners fell. Marathon Digital is down 12%, CleanSparkfell is down 16%, Iris Energy is down 5%, and Riot Platform is down 4%. These were some of the biggest gains in the stock market in February, but then turned downward in March as investors digested the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, which would cut mining companies' profits.

New UK Cryptocurrency Trading Product

Meanwhile, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FIA) said on Monday it will allow exchanges to list exchange-traded products linked to the cryptocurrency for the first time, two months after spot Bitcoin ETF trading began in the United States.

In particular, the FCA said it would not object to a request from a recognized investment exchange to create a UK listed market segment for cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The London Stock Exchange announced that it will begin accepting applications for approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN starting in the second quarter of this year.

Unlike ETFs, which are funds that hold assets, ETNs are unsecured debt securities issued by banks. It is usually tied to a market index or other benchmark. The ETN promises to pay out the full value of the index at maturity, excluding management fees.

Bitcoin bulls point out that this will lead to increased institutional investment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. They say that as more money flows into the market, there will be a positive impact on prices.

