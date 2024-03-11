



Nearly half of British cultural stars nominated for major awards over the past decade were educated at private schools, a Labor analysis has found. This is to highlight the failure of the state sector to provide creative education.

Labor looked into the backgrounds of 130 Britons nominated for major awards at the Oscars, Baftas and Mercury Awards over the past 10 years and found that 40 per cent had attended a private school, while only around 6 per cent of the population had received a private education. .

Three of Britain's four Oscar nominees on Sunday night – Christopher Nolan, Carey Mulligan and Emily Blunt – were educated at expensive boarding schools.

The findings come as Keir Starmer prepares for his latest tour to promote his party's education policies, including a pledge to expand the national curriculum to give students greater access to sport, music and drama. This is what came out.

The Labor leader said: Allowing arts and culture to become the domain of a few privileged students is short-sighted and frankly immoral. Britain is a world leader in music and film, but we are holding back huge potential because the Conservative Party's creativity crisis is excluding our children.

In a rare personal intervention, he added: Growing up in a working-class family, the opportunity to learn a musical instrument gave me benefits beyond music. It gave me the confidence to move forward and the drive to achieve.

Labour's research reflects previous findings that the UK arts scene is dominated by privately educated talent. In 2016, researchers at the Sutton Trust found that around 40% of British Bafta winners attended independent schools, while 19% of British winners attended independent schools. Meanwhile, school leaders say cost pressures in recent years have forced them to drop more expensive but less popular subjects such as art and design.

Starmer will visit schools in eastern England on Monday alongside the shadow education secretary, Bridget Philipson, in the latest of five visits across the country designed to highlight his duties leading a Labor government.

The party is proposing to review the curriculum and change school accountability mechanisms to provide a broader and more creative education in the state sector. Labor's position contrasts with years of policy under the Conservative government, which has sought to strengthen core academic subjects and introduce more traditional intellectual rigor.

The Conservative Party's policy has been criticized as being outdated and too focused on rote learning, but it is said to have helped Britain improve Pisa's international rankings.

If Labor wins this year's election, Starmer's government will almost certainly be the most educated in post-war history.

Starmer has tried to capitalize on this, but has also drawn criticism from the private education community for his proposals to scrap tax breaks for private schools. Labor has said it will use the money generated by the policy to hire 6,500 new teachers.

Starmer's efforts to expand creative education in public schools have been supported by filmmaker and artist Steve McQueen, as well as teacher and broadcaster Bobby Seagull.

Seagull said: Labour's commitment to broadening the curriculum, increasing staff and making the arts accessible to all is really exciting. This will be of great help to future mathematicians.

