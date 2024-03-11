



Washington, DC Prominent progressive organizations in the United States are uniting to combat the political and electoral influence of the nation's most powerful pro-Israel lobbying group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

More than 20 advocacy groups launched a formal coalition Monday called Reject AIPAC to organize against what they call AIPAC's campaign to silence growing dissent in Congress against Israel's war on Gaza.

The newly formed coalition cited reports that AIPAC was preparing a $100 million offensive through its electoral arms, AIPAC PAC and the United Democracy Project (UDP), to take on a handful of Democratic Party progressives. Congress who called for a ceasefire in Gaza at the start of the war.

Rejecting AIPAC is a crucial step in putting voters back at the center of our democracy, the coalition said in a statement.

While individual candidates and organizations have previously criticized AIPAC's involvement in U.S. election campaigns, the coalition marks a collective, targeted effort against the pro-Israel group.

Reject AIPAC includes traditional left-wing groups, such as Justice Democrats and the Working Families Party, as well as organizations focused on Palestinian rights, including the American Campaign for Action for Palestinian Rights, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and the IfNotNow movement.

Beth Miller, political director of JVP Action, said the show of unity from progressive groups is incredibly meaningful.

She added that the coalition represents a unified response from the American political left to the threat that AIPAC poses both to the work that progressive groups are building here at home and to the lives of Palestinians in Palestine.

The coalition strategy

AIPAC, which is officially nonpartisan, advocates unconditional U.S. support for Israel and opposes any criticism of Israeli governments and their human rights records. The group's uncompromising advocacy for Israel has also unabashedly persisted as Israeli politics have leaned further to the right, with the current government waging war on Gaza, often described as the most far-right cabinet in history Israeli.

In the United States, progressives say that AIPAC's targeting of left-wing candidates often advances right-wing priorities in their countries.

The anti-AIPAC coalition's strategy, as outlined in its launch statement, is to support progressives targeted by AIPAC with an ad campaign, lobby against the group's agenda in Congress, and call on Democrats to do so. give up.

So, Reject AIPAC is urging politicians to sign a pledge against supporting AIPAC.

For decades, [AIPAC] has been a hawkish, hawkish and intimidating force in American politics, the pledge says.

AIPAC advocates for a U.S. foreign policy directly at odds with human rights and international humanitarian law, and has supported an unconditional flow of U.S. military funding and weapons to the Israeli government, which has been used to support human rights violations against Palestinians.

Long known as one of the most powerful special interest groups in Washington, AIPAC remained formally out of direct election campaigning until 2022, when it formed an action committee politics and a so-called super PAC to thwart the election of critics of Israel.

The AIPAC PAC and UDP have focused on Democratic primaries in liberal-leaning congressional districts, where progressives are more likely to succeed.

They have invested millions of dollars in races across the country, covering the airwaves with attacks on candidates critical of Israel, often focusing on issues that have nothing to do with foreign policy , a tactic that the group's opponents call dishonest.

AIPAC did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment at the time of publication.

Right-wing influence

While AIPAC focused primarily on vacant seats in the last election cycle, it now appears to be gearing up to target incumbents, with key progressives in the House of Representatives in its sights.

Progressives have denounced the brute force of AIPAC's campaign spending, which is fueled in part by right-wing donors who supported former President Donald Trump and other conservatives.

The pro-Israel lobby organization also supported dozens of Republicans in Congress, many of whom refused to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Usamah Andrabi, a spokeswoman for the Justice Democrats, said many groups in the coalition were already working against AIPAC and its right-wing influence in Congress.

We wanted to come together not only to be more organized, but to organize the Democratic Party, its voters, and its elected officials to once and for all reject the disruptive influence of donor-backed Republican mega-donor AIPAC on the Democratic primary process and our government's policy towards Palestine and Israel, Andrabi told Al Jazeera.

For a time, progressive Democrats were on the electoral offensive. In 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, then 28, backed by Justice Democrats, defeated a senior House Democrat who had been in power for nearly 20 years, shaking the party establishment.

The same year, American Muslim progressives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were also elected to Congress. Ayanna Pressley too, completing the so-called squad of left-wing MPs.

Two years later, Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman also succeeded in giving primacy to powerful Democratic incumbents, thereby expanding the progressive base in Congress.

While focusing on domestic U.S. issues, such as universal health care and economic, racial, and environmental justice, this new wave of left-wing politicians also saw defending Palestinian rights as part of their mandate.

Both houses of Congress remained predominantly pro-Israel, but the rise of vocal left-wing lawmakers appears to have prompted AIPAC to change course in its approach to the elections.

David versus Goliath

In 2022, AIPAC would spend millions on a single-House primary race, tipping the scales in favor of its candidates. However, the group suffered defeats that year.

For example, in Pennsylvania, candidate Summer Lee won against a massive, late spending attack from AIPAC that supported her opponent, and she became one of the most vocal defenders of Palestinian rights in Congress.

AIPAC said it would launch a seven-figure election defense campaign to support AIPAC-targeted candidates, but that would represent only a fraction of AIPAC's war chest, which is expected to be nine numbers.

Andrabi says progressives will never match AIPAC's resources, but they can still win against the group.

It has always been an unfair fight. It has always been a David versus Goliath fight, he told Al Jazeera. But that doesn't mean it's not worth fighting for. And that doesn't mean we're not going to win. We have shown time and time again that we can take on AIPAC and we can beat them.

Andrabi added that the Democratic base overwhelmingly aligns with progressive positions favoring a ceasefire in Gaza and conditioning aid to Israel.

JVP Action's Miller also said Reject AIPAC won't be able to match AIPAC dollar for dollar.

AIPAC is funded by Republican billionaires and mega-donors, she told Al Jazeera. What we have on our side, however, is that what we represent is what most American voters actually want.

For too long, AIPAC and its Republican megadonors have demanded that our elected leaders unconditionally support the Israeli military and government, or otherwise.

Enough. We join over twenty progressive groups to demand the Democratic Party #RejectAIPAC

Join us: https://t.co/xd3ga5zzIr pic.twitter.com/ECzWrZp8I0

Jewish Voice for Peace Action (@JvpAction) March 11, 2024

But while Congress supports Israel on a bipartisan basis as U.S.-supplied bombs continue to drop on Gaza while hunger reigns in the territory due to the Israeli blockade, some Palestinian rights advocates are increasingly disappointed with the political system as a whole.

Andrabi said that while apathy and frustration are understandable, advocates must use every tool at their disposal to push back against AIPAC's influence and defend Palestinian human rights.

Many times it feels like all hope is lost, but in our opinion, this is a project that is absolutely worth fighting for, because if we don't, their power will only grow and grow. continue to expand, he said.

Miller echoed his comments. We cannot afford to take a step back. Currently, the U.S. government is directly funding and fueling the genocide of the Palestinians, she said. We must force demand and push for change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/11/reject-aipac-us-progressives-join-forces-against-pro-israel-lobby-group

