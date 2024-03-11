UK-Morocco power cable could be scrapped in favor of Germany





The developer of a $16 billion ($20.6 billion) project to export renewable power from Morocco has added the option to transmit electricity to Germany instead of the UK.

Xlinks plans to build large-scale solar and wind farms in Morocco. The plant will be equipped with batteries and can provide enough electricity to power 7 million homes in the UK.

There is now a similar German option, according to a planning document published on the European transport system operator's website.

This possibility could put pressure on UK authorities to provide support for projects that could be critical to achieving the country's net zero targets. Xlinks can supply renewable power to both countries, either connecting to the UK or only to Germany. But the latter is unlikely, says CEO Simon Morrish, who plans to provide more details in the coming weeks.

Morrish said he is reviewing his options. Everything is a possibility.

Morocco’s consistently sunny and windy conditions will complement the growth of the UK’s offshore wind farms. The power is transmitted along 3,800 kilometers (2,361 miles) of undersea cables that run along the west coast of Iberia and France before crossing the Channel to the Devon coast in southwestern England.

While still in the planning stages, the project is being developed by Frances TotalEnergies, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. and Octopus Energy Group. Former Tesco boss Dave Lewis is the company's chairman.

It is unclear whether the UK will provide significant support to make these unconventional projects a reality, but Xlinks has previously indicated it is in talks to secure government support. The UK has classified the Xlinks cable as a nationally important infrastructure project.

According to the document, in the German version of the project, Xlinks plans to keep the Moroccan development aspects the same.

Solar, wind, and batteries produce about 26 terawatt hours of power, which are transmitted via undersea cables. According to Entso-e documents, it will be connected to the German grid operated by Tennet Holding.

UPDATED: UK government confirms 800 million wind power budget for AR6 auction

