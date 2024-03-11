AI arms race between US and China intensifies





Tech billionaires aren't the only ones fighting for control of AI. So are the United States and China.

The two global superpowers are competing for everything from the intellectual know-how needed to design AI hardware and software to the raw materials that power artificial intelligence systems. Both also use government subsidies to spur further progress.

According to Frank Long of Goldman Sachs' (GS) Office of Applied Innovation, the United States currently has a significant lead in developing generative AI systems such as large language models. These models take existing data and use it as the basis for chatbots like Open AI's ChatGPT.

Another advantage for the United States is that it can impose export restrictions on high-performance semiconductors designed by companies like Nvidia (NVDA), which are in high demand in the AI ​​world. This keeps the development of the most sophisticated LLMs out of China's reach, for now, Long said.

Nvidia is now one of the most valuable companies in the world due to the growing demand for AI computing power. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo, file) (ASSOCIATE PRESS)

China, however, is responding with its own maneuvers. He restricts the export of gallium and germanium, metals intended for making chips, to the United States, while raising a new $27 billion chip fund to support his own major projects.

The fierce competition for AI talent between the two countries intensified last week when the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment charging a Chinese national and former Google AI software developer (GOOG, GOOGL) of stealing 500 PIN files that the technology company had used. The giant uses its supercomputing data centers to train LLMs.

The government alleged that after stealing the intellectual property, the defendant simultaneously began working for competing companies in China.

The charges are the latest illustration of efforts by affiliates of companies based in the People's Republic of China to steal American innovation, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

'Horses race'

The fight for global AI supremacy was a hot topic of discussion earlier this month at the annual Web Summits technology conference in Doha, Qatar, an event that attracted investors and technology executives from around the world.

AI leaders from both the public and private sectors have acknowledged that the United States and China currently have the advantage. Countries currently rank No. 1 and No. 2 in Tortoise Media's Global AI Index, which measures nations based on their investment, innovation and implementation in AI.

But leaders also said at the summit that it was too early to know which countries, over time, would leverage the technology for the greatest economic and societal benefit. Singapore, for example, now occupies third place in the Tortoise Index after rising rapidly in recent years.

Singapore is climbing the ranks of AI powerhouses. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images)

“I think it's not going to be as easy to organize a horse race for this person or that person, this country or that country,” Long said. “It will be a complete package with participants competing” for the energy, computing power, data and models needed for AI systems.

Long and his team at Goldman said in a recent white paper that they suspect certain geopolitical states like the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea could be best placed to harness technology and form alliances with AI.

Other Asian countries, besides China, already have several advantages. Taiwan is home to a leading semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), which produces 90% of the world's most advanced semiconductors and 68% of the world's semiconductors.

Engineers work in a clean room at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute in Hsinchu, Taiwan. (Ann Wang/REUTERS) (REUTERS / Reuters)

Japan and South Korea are also home to large semiconductor manufacturing and design companies, and they are setting aside more public funds to advance AI.

Japan has allocated $13 billion for the technology in its 2023 budget, up from $8.6 billion in 2022, while South Korea has committed $470 billion over the next 23 years to create the largest center of semiconductor manufacturing in the world.

Other potential AI hubs could emerge in Europe and the Middle East. The Netherlands, home of ASML (ASML), is already the world's only manufacturer of ultraviolet lithography machines, necessary for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductors.

An employee in a laboratory of ASML, a Dutch company that is currently the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing machines via photolithography systems. (EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP via Getty Images) (EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images)

The UAE has a $10 billion fund to invest in cutting-edge technologies, while Israel has also attracted billions in private investment in AI.

Global power will shift to countries that produce rather than solely consume AI technology, according to Alaa Abdulaal, head of digital foresight for the Riyadh-based multilateral foundation, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO). The group's mission is to recommend government policies promoting access to technology.

“This cannot be done only by the government itself,” Abdulaal said. “This needs to take a cooperative approach, where we bring the private sector, the public sector and civil society to the same table, all sitting together to come up with the right set of frameworks for AI.”

“Getting much closer”

Today, most countries have adopted, at a minimum, a national strategy to develop and protect against the potential risks of AI. And some have paved the way for regulations, although none have been tested by market forces.

In March, the EU is expected to adopt new legal restrictions on AI. Earlier this year, the bloc's member states agreed to the AI ​​Law, the world's first comprehensive legislation to regulate the technology.

Federal laws specific to AI do not yet exist in the United States or the United Kingdom, and it is unclear whether this will happen.

In October, President Biden issued an executive order to encourage the safe development of AI, including privacy protections. More than a dozen US states have passed several AI-related laws.

President Joe Biden speaks about government regulations on artificial intelligence systems during an event in the East Room of the White House last year. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo, file) (ASSOCIATE PRESS)

The UK, for its part, rolled out a national AI strategy in 2022 and committed around $4 billion in grants to chip development. The country has also attracted the third tier of private investment in AI, behind the United States and China.

State subsidies and export bans may not last forever as nations compete, said Jihad Tayara, CEO of Evoteq, a Dubai-based company that facilitates public-private collaborations to integrate the AI in public infrastructure.

“It’s getting closer and closer,” Tayara said of the digital divide, noting that most countries have access to high-speed 5G data capabilities.

And human capital, as well as access to open source models, will also be important.

“Today we see open source models emerging whose capabilities are, in many use cases, equivalent to the most advanced models,” Long said.

Nations that prepare their workforce for the development and implementation of AI models will have a significant advantage, Abdulaal said.

“This opportunity can only be considered if we have the right people in place.”

