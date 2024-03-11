Lee Anderson, former Conservative Party vice-chairman, quits Reform UK | political news





Former Conservative vice-chairman Lee Anderson has defected to Reform UK, becoming the party's first member in the House of Commons.

Mr Anderson, who secured his Ashfield seat in 2019, was expelled from the Conservative Party council for refusing to apologize after claiming London Mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by 'Islamists'.

Some of his colleagues called for his reinstatement, while others accused him of Islamophobia.

Announcing his defection at an event in central London, Mr Anderson told reporters he had done “a lot of soul-searching” during his “political journey” but concluded “someone has to take a stand”.

Politics is alive: 'I want my country back,' declares Anderson

“It’s no secret that I’ve been talking to my reformist friends for some time,” the lawmaker added. “And Reform UK has given us the opportunity to speak in parliament on behalf of millions of people across the country who feel their views are not heard.

“People will say I took a gamble, and I am prepared to gamble on myself because I know from my mailbox how many people in this country support British reform and what they have to say.

“And like millions of people across the country, all I want is to get my country back.”

Asked what his message was to former Tory colleagues who fear defections could damage their chances at the next election, Sky News political editor Beth Rigby said: “The country, the constituency and the party.” .

Mr Anderson was welcomed by Richard Tice, leader of Reform UK. Richard Tice said his first congressman would be a “red wall champion” who would “tell it like it is, no nonsense, no waffle.”

Mr Anderson refuted claims that his views were controversial, adding: “It's an opinion shared by millions of people across the country.”

“Concerns about illegal immigration are uncontroversial. Concerns about legal immigration are uncontroversial.

“It is uncontroversial to be concerned and concerned about the Metropolitan Police, the failed London Mayor, hate protesters, street crime and shoplifters who literally ruin businesses every day.

“It’s not controversial to fight the culture war, the culture war that’s sweeping our country.”

Defecting to another political party does not automatically lead to a by-election, but a member of parliament may choose to hold a by-election. Just as Douglas Carswell and Mark Reckless did when they left the Tories to join UKIP.

But Mr Anderson said he would not hold a vote so close to a general election, arguing it would be “very reckless” and “costly”.

Anderson's bias moves reform to a major stage

Matthew Thompson (political correspondent)

And there we are. Lee Anderson became the first member of Parliament for Reform in England.

A defection would send shockwaves through Westminster, particularly the Conservative Party. Just a week ago, the Conservatives were trying to seize control of the narrative and boost their dire poll numbers with their tax cut budget.

I don't think I'll have that luck now.

Many in the Conservative Party like Mr Anderson and would have welcomed him back with open arms.

He is the man brought in by Rishi Sunak to say what others cannot. Becoming the voice of the party at the red wall. A period of stability against both Labor and Reform.

By defecting, he not only damages the Conservative Party, but also gives their rivals a significant boost.

The nightmare scenario is that the Conservatives are squeezed between a resurgent Labor party and a rising Reform Britain, not to mention the Lib Dems.

This is not the Labor landslide of 1997, but a shadow of 1993. Canada's Progressive Conservative Party suffered near-extinction after coming under attack from rival parties on several fronts, including a right-wing group called Reform.

Mr. Anderson's defection does not mean that will happen. But in one fell swoop, British reform moved from the sidelines to the main stage.

Rumors are swirling of further defections in the pipeline, all of which will do little to assuage the chilling fear of 1993 that currently hangs over the spine of the Conservative Party.

Anderson attacked his own party and accused the Conservatives of suppressing free speech, saying: “I was suspended for speaking my mind, and by the way, speaking on behalf of millions of people across the country who agree with me.” He added. For me, I don't like that. “To be honest, it’s shocking.”

And in a statement against

A Conservative spokesman said he was “regrettable” about Anderson's decision, adding: “A vote on reform will deliver nothing more than a Keir Starmer Labor government that will take us back to square one.” Higher energy costs, no action on Channel crossings, uncontrolled immigration.”

However, the New Conservatives, one of the right-wing factions within the Tory Party, released their own statement agreeing with this sentiment, blaming their own party for the MP's departure.

“We failed to hold together the coalition of voters that gave us an 80-seat majority in 2019,” he said. “Voters in our traditional heartlands and red wall seats like Ashfield supported us because we offered optimistic, patriotic and no-nonsense conservatism.

“They voted for reduced immigration, a better NHS, rebalancing the economy and pride in our country.

“Our polling numbers show what the public thinks about our record since 2019. We can no longer pretend that ‘the plan is working’. We must urgently change course.”

Labor MP and national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden accused the Conservatives of being “collapsed”, adding: “What does this say about Rishi Sunak's judgment in promoting Lee Anderson in the first place?”

“The truth is that the Prime Minister is too extreme to lead his party and too weak to lead it. If the Conservatives go on for another five years, things will get even worse.”

The Liberal Democrats also said Anderson's defection had left Sunak's authority in tatters, with deputy leader Daisy Cooper adding: “This is a Prime Minister who cannot govern his own party, let alone his country.”

“Even now Sunak is too weak to rule out Nigel Farage joining the Conservatives. This only shows that there is now little cigarette paper between the Conservatives and Reform.”

Mr Anderson began his political career in the Labor Party as a councilor and staff member for then Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero.

However, after being suspended by a local group, he decided to join the Conservative Party and became their candidate in the 2019 election, winning the seat with a majority of over 5,000.

The MP has become a controversial voice on the backbenches for his views on immigration and the so-called culture war, but he has won much support from the right of his own party and was appointed deputy speaker by Mr Sunak.

But he resigned from his position in January to vote against the government's Rwandan deportation plan, which he believed needed to be strengthened.

Mr Anderson's latest defection will be a blow to Mr Sunak and a boost to Reform UK, which currently enjoys higher approval ratings than the Liberal Democrats.

