New UK visa rules will come into effect banning overseas care workers from bringing their families.





New measures to reduce net migration are being described as “cruel” and “catastrophic” by leaders of Scotland’s health sector.

Under rules that came into effect on Monday, overseas care workers will be banned from bringing family members with them if they hold a visa.

Previously, children and dependents were allowed to enter the UK on a health worker visa.

The UK government claims it will stop abuses of the system, but with around 15% of the workforce coming from overseas, the policy has been branded a “hostile and xenophobic” policy that will only harm a sector already in crisis.

The Gabales family has fallen in love with Scotland since arriving in Fife from the Philippines four years ago.

Fred came first and got a job as a nursing home nurse in Methil, Fife. His wife and son soon joined him.

But that will no longer be possible as new immigration rules come into effect on Monday, banning all overseas care workers from bringing dependents on their visas.

“I applied because of the pay, better opportunities and family life,” he said.

“We respect the government’s decision, but we are quite disappointed.

“Nurses who come here will think twice about coming here because of that. If you are a family-oriented man, family harmony will be a priority.

“It seems like the number of applicants is decreasing, but that’s the problem these days.

“If you have a family, you should consider other options, such as Canada, Australia or the United States. There are better opportunities for the whole family.”

Andrea now works in the same care home as Fred, but warns the changes will have a serious impact on a sector struggling with staff shortages.

“It’s really sad,” she said. It was a situation where her husband was working away from me and her son. The only communication we could have was phone and video calls.

“It makes a difference knowing that your family is waiting for you when you come home after a long shift.

“When I go to work, I feel excited to go to work because I am inspired.

“It must be so difficult as a mother. I would like to attend every special event. I don't think I can do it.

Fred and Andrea Gabales work at a care home in Methil, Fife.

She added: “I think there will be fewer workers coming to the UK.” “There will be fewer people filling the gaps in the care sector.”

The changes are part of the UK government's plan to reduce net immigration.

As of September last year, 101,000 health worker visas were issued, and approximately 120,000 accompanying visas were issued to family members.

Donald MacAskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, said 10 to 15 per cent of Scotland's healthcare sector comes from the international community.

“It could have a potentially devastating impact,” he said. We have had difficulty recruiting and retaining medical staff. To achieve this, we received support for internal relocation.

“We have skilled and talented people coming to Scotland and making this their home.

“This is a very adversarial approach based on an adversarial migration model.

“It says, ‘We want you to come and take care of our children and our elderly, but we don’t want you to enjoy your own life or treat us with dignity and respect.’ This is a terrible example of xenophobic hostile immigration.

“We cannot dare to do that and lose these women and men.”

Care director Donald MacAskill branded the new rules 'xenophobic and hostile'.

International recruitment experts disagree with the changes, but say they will not stop the influx of voluntary workers.

Melvin Byres, co-founder of Care International, said: “The reality is there are a lot of other people who will come here. The sector will still find the talent it needs.

“There are not enough nurses in the West, but there are pros and cons everywhere. This may make the UK slightly less attractive, but it doesn't mean thousands of people will look elsewhere.

“The client experienced significant delays due to the Home Office’s sponsorship processing.

“We believe the Home Office is waiting for new rules to come into effect which it believes will remove bottlenecks.”

“The reality is that the field of care for foreign workers is still desperately needed. They are very important.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

