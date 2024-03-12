US Army abandons extended-range cannon artillery prototype project





The U.S. Army is changing its approach to acquiring long-range artillery capability and abandoning its efforts to prototype 58-caliber extended-range cannons, according to the services' acquisition official .

We completed the prototyping activity last fall, Doug Bush told reporters during a March 8 briefing on the fiscal year 2025 budget request. Unfortunately, [it was] not enough success to move directly into production.

The new plan, which follows a comprehensive tactical fires study to revalidate elements of the extended-range cannon requirements led by Army Futures Command, is to evaluate existing industry options this summer for have an idea of ​​the maturity of these systems.

Of the Army's 24 new systems expected to be in the hands of soldiers by the end of 2023, only the extended-range cannon artillery program fell short of that goal. The ERCA system uses a field-developed 58 caliber gun tube mounted on the chassis of a Paladin Integrated Management howitzer manufactured by BAE Systems.

The Army was building 20 prototypes of the ERCA system: two for destructive testing and the remaining 18 for a battalion.

ERCA's operational assessment revealed technical challenges, Bush said a year ago. Observations during early prototype testing showed excessive wear of the gun barrel after firing a relatively small number of rounds.

Last summer, Army Futures Command chief Gen. James Rainey told Defense News that the service was working on a new conventional fires strategy expected by the end of the calendar year. The strategy would determine both the capability and capability of what exists and what the Army might need, Rainey said.

The strategy envisioned new technologies to improve conventional fire on the battlefield, such as advancements in propellant that allow mid-range guns to fire as far as longer-range systems.

Depending on the findings of the artillery strategy, there are a variety of options the service could consider in order to meet the Army's needs for an extended-range cannon, Bush said.

The Army was able to successfully conduct a variety of tests with ERCA prototypes, including striking a target on the nose 70 kilometers (43 miles) away at the Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, in December 2020, at aided by an Excalibur extended-range guided artillery shell.

The gun's problems were primarily related to the length of the gun tube and its ability to withstand a large number of projectiles without excessive wear of the gun tube.

The military is working to extend the reach of artillery on the battlefield to deny high-end adversaries like Russia and China the advantage. The ERCA weapon was intended to be able to fire and destroy targets from a position out of range of enemy systems.

This requirement remains, Bush stressed last week.

The hope now is to find systems that currently exist and are capable. The Army would then choose one for production if it shows promise, Bush said.

There [are] what people say, and then we have to do tests to make sure it's true, he explained.

It's about moving from developing something new to using what's available nationally and internationally to get the reach, he added, because the fire study validated the reach and volume are still needed, so we want to find a different way to achieve this.

The Army is requesting $55 million in its FY25 budget to continue the new effort to find an extended-range cannon capability.

The service also plans to continue developing new munitions it was already working on under the ERCA program, Bush noted.

