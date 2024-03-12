UK Business Immigration: What Employers Need to Know 4 April 2024 Skilled Worker Visa Pay Rise





The Home Office has announced a number of changes to immigration, including a significant increase in the minimum salary threshold for skilled worker visas in December 2023. Further details in the form of new immigration rules are expected to be published on March 14, with most changes taking effect on April 4, 2024. In the meantime, employers should plan ahead for large increases. afternoon:

Increased prevailing wage standards for individual occupations

Primarily concerned with raising the general salary threshold for skilled worker visas from 26,200 (based on the 25th percentile according to 2021 ONS Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) data) to 38,700 (based on the 50th percentile on the ONS ASHE) This has been focused. 2023 data) However, at the same time, current salary thresholds for individual occupations (excluding health and caregiving roles) will also increase from the 25th percentile to the 50th percentile to match median full-time salary data for equivalent occupations. As a result, depending on the role, the minimum salary paid on a skilled worker visa could be much higher than 38,700, while the Home Office said it would move from the SOC 2010 to the SOC 2020 occupational coding system. From April 2024 to ensure current pay rates for occupations are updated with the latest data.

For example, the Occupational Code for Programmers and Software Development Specialists (SOC 2010 Code 2136) currently specifies a minimum salary of 34,000 (reduced to 27,200 because it is on the shortage occupation list). The estimated 50th percentile rate for the same occupation code is 49,430 (SOC 2020 code 2134) (based on provisional ONS ASHE 2023 data available here). Unless included in a temporary arrangement, you will have to pay $49,430 per year.

transitional measures

The Home Office said those who had already been sponsored under the skilled worker route before the new immigration rules came into force on April 4 should be exempt from the increased criteria. This means that existing sponsored employees on the Skilled Worker pathway will continue to be sponsored at their current 25th percentile salary scale (or higher) even if their role or sponsor changes, and they need to apply for an extended or indefinite residence permit. do. Leaving to stay in the UK on or after 4 April. However, your wage rate will likely increase at the same rate as for resident workers, so the next time you pay, the updated 25th percentile rate (usually a relatively modest increase) will apply using the latest wage data (ASHE 2023). It's possible. Apply for a Skilled Worker visa (this is consistent with current practice).

New Immigration Salary List (ISL)

The Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC) has announced a rapid review of the Home Office's recommendations for occupations to be included in the interim ISL, which will replace the Shortage Occupations List from April 4. The headline for that review is as follows:

Only 21 occupations eligible for the skilled worker pathway were recommended for inclusion in the ISL. This means that several roles currently on the shortage occupation list will not be included, including various engineering and IT occupations, veterinarians, architects and actuaries. Therefore, you will no longer be eligible for salary cap discounts or application fee discounts. The roles recommended for inclusion in the new ISL are so limited that they are unlikely to be of interest to most companies outside the construction and healthcare sectors. A full list of featured occupations can be found here. If the role is included in the ISL, the minimum salary payable for a skilled worker sponsorship will be 30,960 (excluding medical and carer roles where the threshold is lower), instead of the previous 20% discount that applies to the current salary scale. 23,200) or the progression percentage for that role (renamed Occupation-Specific Thresholds), whichever is higher. If the role is not in the ISL, the minimum salary paid for a Skilled Worker Sponsorship is 38,700 (29,000 for Healthcare and Caregiver roles) or the occupation-specific threshold for the sponsored role, whichever is higher. As the occupation-specific threshold increases from the 25th percentile to the 50th percentile (except for healthcare and caregiver roles, which remain at the 25th percentile), MAC recommends that all roles above the occupation-specific threshold be excluded from the ISL I did. The general salary threshold is 38,700 (since these roles must meet job-specific standards even when ISL is included). For example, Electrical Engineer (SOC 2020 code 2123) is on the shortage occupation list, so the discounted progress threshold is 31,440 (25th percentile). However, increasing to the 50th percentile means that the occupational standard becomes at least 53,500 (based on ASHE 2023 data). 53,500 is higher than the new general salary base of 38,700 (inclusion in the ISL no longer provides a discount on the job-specific basis), so there is no benefit to electrical engineers (or similarly paid roles) being included in the ISL. . The new prevailing salary scale means that the skilled worker route will no longer be available for many occupations, especially those at RQF levels 3-5. Because even the ISL reduced base of 30,960 is higher than what most workers are paid. That job. For example, the average salary for a veterinary nurse (SOC 2020 code 3240) is 24,400, but even if the role is placed on an ISL, the ISL reduction threshold to sponsor that role is still ​30,960. In most cases, the role is not eligible for sponsorship. Perhaps the only positive news is that the MAC has recommended that asylum seekers with work permits should now be allowed to work in all occupations for which they are eligible under the skilled worker pathway, rather than being restricted to roles on the current shortage occupation list. . This will give employers a slightly larger pool of candidates to choose from when considering recruitment issues that are likely to follow wage base increases along the skilled worker pathway. MAC does not recommend salary discounts to employers outside the region or London. These employers are therefore likely to be hit hardest by the wage base increase if they rely on sponsoring non-UK/Irish workers to fill UK labor shortages.

We'll have to wait until the new immigration rules are published on March 14 to see if the Home Office adopts the MAC recommendations (they usually do). The MAC said the temporary ISL will be replaced following a full review at the end of 2024, as part of which it plans to undertake extensive stakeholder consultation, including a call for evidence, stakeholder roundtables and a new assessment of labor market conditions. New salary standards.

Salary reduction rate for new employees

Under current immigration rules, people who are under 26 years of age at the time of applying for a Skilled Worker visa or who hold a graduate or student visa (among other things) are entitled to a significantly lower salary of 20,960, or 70% of their current salary. The higher of the applicable occupation code. The MAC review appears to have confirmed the Home Office's previous intention to maintain a salary discount for new entrants at the start of their careers, but it is not yet known whether the level of discount will be of real benefit or whether it will apply. New general salary base (38,700) or (often higher) job-specific base. In any case, even if the lower new entry rate is available for Skilled Worker visa applications after April 4, it will only be available for a limited period of time (up to two years if converting from a graduate visa). route). After that period, the higher pay rates, effective from 4 April, will apply for extended sponsorship periods without the benefit of temporary measures. Employers should therefore consider sponsoring eligible employees (particularly those currently holding graduate and student visas) at the start of their careers under the skilled worker route before 4 April where possible.

Planning ahead for those transitioning to the Skilled Worker path:

Employers should assess the immigration status and salary of current employees and candidates for unskilled worker visas (e.g. graduate, youth mobility, student, dependent, spouse/partner or Ukrainian Islands visas) as soon as possible. If these individuals need to transition to the skilled worker pathway at any point (even if their current visa is not about to expire) and are employed at a mid to low salary, they will likely not qualify. Therefore, in order to be eligible for sponsorship under the planned higher salary thresholds, employers will need to consider whether they are eligible for sponsorship under the skilled worker route before 4 April. If your application is submitted before April 4, it also means that future visa extensions will only require you to meet the lower salary threshold under current immigration rules.

Employers wishing to sponsor employees or candidates within the UK before 4 April should urgently review their domestic allocation of sponsorship certificates. If additional allocation requests are needed, it may take time to process them, and demand for limited priority service slots to expedite these requests has never been higher.

If you need support or have any questions regarding your UK visa application, sponsorship certificate assignment request or any other business immigration matter, the impact of these changes is far-reaching. Please contact your usual Squire Patton Boggs Business Immigration team member or partner Annabel Mace. British Immigration Commissioner. Please also register for our upcoming webinar on UK Business Immigration 2024. At 12.30pm GMT on 20 March we will cover all relevant UK immigration changes in the pipeline, including updated immigration rules published on 14 March 2024.

