US intelligence chiefs warn of global threats





U.S. intelligence officials warned Monday that the country faces an “increasingly fragile global order” as it faces a series of global threats exacerbated by its adversaries' use of emerging technologies like AI.

“The threat of bad actors exploiting these tools and technologies to undermine American interests and democracy is particularly potent as voters head to the polls in more than 60 elections around the world this year,” the statement said. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to the Senate Intelligence Committee. its annual hearing on the main threats weighing on the nation.

U.S. intelligence agencies are focusing on China's efforts to manipulate the 2024 presidential election and the potential for bad actors to use AI tools to create and amplify disinformation campaigns. The United States faces “an ambitious but anxious China, a confrontational Russia, some regional powers like Iran, and more capable non-state actors.” [who] “The United States is challenging the long-established rules of the international system and the primacy of the United States within it,” the intelligence community said in its new 40-page unclassified report on the global threats.

Read more: Why spy agencies may lose broad surveillance powers.

The hearing represents an annual opportunity for lawmakers to publicly question the nation's top intelligence officials. In addition to Haines, CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research Brett Holmgren, National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh, and the head of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. Gen. Jeffrey. Kruse, appeared before the Senate panel. Here are some of the threats covered in the hearing and report.

China could target 2024 US elections

Intelligence officials believe China “may attempt to influence the 2024 U.S. election on some level due to its desire to sideline criticism of China and amplify U.S. societal divisions” , according to the report.

Under President Xi Jinping, “Chinese leaders believe it is essential to project power globally so they can resist American pressure,” Haines said. But she also noted that Xi's focus on boosting China's economy could temper any election interference, which would jeopardize relations with the United States and could harm China's ability to attract Foreign investments.

TikTok under four years old

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about the popular social media app, which is briefly mentioned in the intelligence report. “It uses Americans' data to read your minds and predict which videos you want to see,” said Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. “The problem is that the algorithm that powers it is controlled by a company in China that has to do whatever the Chinese Communist Party tells it to do.”

In the report, U.S. intelligence chiefs note that China is demonstrating a greater degree of sophistication in its influence activities, including experimenting with generative AI. TikTok accounts run by a Chinese propaganda arm have reportedly targeted both Democratic and Republican candidates in the 2022 US midterm elections.

There is bipartisan agreement that the video-sharing app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, poses a threat to national security. A bill that would force the company to divest from the hugely popular platform, which has about 170 million users in the United States, or face a ban, is expected to be voted on in the House of Representatives this week. This would force ByteDance to sell TikTok within six months or be banned from Apple, Google and other US app stores and web hosting services. The measure was sponsored by Republicans but has significant bipartisan support. President Joe Biden, whose campaign recently created its own TIkTok account, told reporters: If they pass it, I will sign it. »

“High” risk of escalation in the Middle East

The war in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian crisis have galvanized Arab countries in the region, where there is a rise in “public sentiment against Israel and the United States for their death and destruction,” officials say of American intelligence in their report.

“Although it is too early to tell, it is likely that the conflict in Gaza will have a generational impact on terrorism,” Haines told lawmakers during the hearing, which was repeatedly interrupted by anti-war protesters . Inspired by Hamas, terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and ISIS have ordered their followers to carry out attacks against Israeli and American interests as the war drags on, Haines said.

Read more: In the information war between Israel and Hamas.

While the report says the U.S. intelligence community believes Iranian leaders did not orchestrate or have knowledge of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, attacks by Iranian-backed groups threaten to destabilize Lebanon, Iraq, the Gulf and the Red Sea. “The risk of escalation into direct interstate conflict, whether intentional or not, remains high,” the intelligence report said.

US support for Ukraine is essential

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, U.S. intelligence chiefs have stressed the importance of continued U.S. military support. “The Ukrainians are not short on courage and tenacity, they are short on ammunition,” Burns told lawmakers. “And we are running out of time to help them.”

If the United States appears to abandon its support for Ukraine, not only will it fuel doubts among our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, but it will also stoke ambition among Chinese leaders, the leader said American intelligence services.

Intelligence officials have highlighted the challenge posed by Russia's strengthening ties with China, Iran and North Korea, which they say strengthens its defense production and economy. “Putin’s strategic goals remain unchanged,” Haines told the Senate committee. “He continues to view NATO enlargement and Western support for Ukraine as reinforcing his long-held belief that the United States and Europe seek to constrain Russian power and weaken it.”

Read more: Russian space weapon sparks new fears over old threat

The intelligence chiefs also warned that Moscow could “endanger long-standing global norms on the use of asymmetric or strategically destabilizing weapons, including in space and the cyber domain.” Last month, the White House said Russia was seeking a “space” anti-satellite capability, posing serious national security concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6899803/global-threats-report-hearing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos