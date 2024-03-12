



Rishi Sunak will call a snap general election if 10 Conservative lawmakers defect to Reform UK, a top Tory with close ties to Downing Street has claimed.

The source of the claims made to colleagues in the National Assembly following Lee Anderson's sudden withdrawal from the party is an influential political party figure with impeccable connections.

The Prime Minister's threat came as he mingled with Conservative MPs at the 1922 Committee spring reception following a 30-minute meeting with the Executive.

The senior members of the 1922 Council's executive branch, traditionally known as the “men in gray suits”, have the power to make or break the prime minister.

According to parliamentary legend, they handed the former failed party leader “a glass of whiskey and a pearl-handled revolver in a dark room.”

We have not yet reached that stage in Mr Sunak's case. And his claim that he would trigger an election if 10 Tory MPs joined Reform Britain suggests he would reject any move to oust him.

But senior Tory Eurosceptics are skeptical that Mr Anderson's move will lead to more defections. “Mr Lee is not a member of the Tory party,” a veteran lawmaker told Sky News.

“Most Conservative MPs, even those who are sympathetic to reforming Britain, are of the view that whatever helps them will help Labour.”

Ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister, the 18-22 year executive told Sky News there was no agenda, describing it as a “scheduled meeting – not interesting”.

But it is clear that Mr Anderson's defection and the growing threat to the Conservatives from the British Reform Party in the general election were at the forefront of the discussion.

Other topics are likely to include last week's Budget failing to give the Conservatives a bounce back in the polls, the future of Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and the timing of the election.

It is significant for Sir Lindsay's future that in 1922 the Chairman Sir Graham Brady, Deputy Chairman William Wragg and other officers were supporting a motion of no confidence in the Chairman.

After a meeting with executives in 1922, Mr Sunak arrived at a reception flanked by Sir Graham, Mr Wragg, Gary Sambrook and other executives flanked by tall, burly figures.

Onlookers said the diminutive chancellor looked like a hostage surrounded by big, muscular men – a fitting metaphor for Mr Sunak's current corner.

But when asked by Sky News about his meeting with executives in 1922, Mr Sunak smiled unconvincingly and replied: “Always great.”

