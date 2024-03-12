US intelligence report says Netanyahu's ability to lead Israel is under threat





CNN-

The U.S. intelligence community believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's viability as leader is at risk, according to its annual report on national security threats facing the United States, presented to Congress on Monday.

Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to govern has deepened and broadened in public opinion from already high pre-war levels, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and further elections, according to the report. A different, more moderate government is a possibility.

Netanyahu has faced intense criticism in Israel for his government's failure to predict or prevent the Oct. 7 attack, when the Hamas terror group killed 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages. Public polls also suggest that many Israelis are questioning whether crushing Netanyahu's military offensive in response to its fifth month, which has razed Gaza and killed tens of thousands, is the best way to get the hostages back .

The intelligence report notes that the Israeli population largely supports the destruction of Hamas. But his assessment of Netanyahu's political fortunes nonetheless paints a bleak picture of a leader President Joe Biden once claimed to love.

This comes amid a public and increasingly tense division between the two leaders over the civilian toll in Gaza.

As reports of civilian casualties and, increasingly, famine and disease mount, the Biden administration has pushed Israel to authorize more aid to the Palestinian enclave. In an interview this weekend, Biden warned that Netanyahui was hurting Israel more than helping Israel.

Netanyahu retorted in a separate interview that if Biden suggested that I was pursuing a private policy against the wishes of the majority of Israelis, and that this harmed Israel's interests, then he was wrong on both counts.

The US intelligence report also warns that Israel will have difficulty defeating Hamas militarily.

Israel will likely face persistent armed resistance from Hamas in the years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize Hamas' underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces. , the report says.

Military experts and analysts have issued similar assessments, warning that Israel's aggressive bombing campaign may only serve to inspire future generations of terrorist actors.

Both al-Qaeda and ISIS took inspiration from Hamas and ordered their followers to carry out attacks against Israeli and American interests, the report said.

In the United States, the threat of a terrorist attack has grown considerably. [other] level since the Oct. 7 attack, FBI Director Chris Wray testified Monday before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a hearing surrounding the report's release.

Even before October 7, I would have told this committee that we were at an increased threat level from a terrorism perspective, in the sense that this is the first time in a long, long time that I have seen threats emanating from local violent extremists, i.e. jihadists. ISIS-inspired extremists, domestic violent extremists, foreign terrorist organizations and state-sponsored terrorist organizations were all bred at the same time, Wray said.

The annual threat assessment forms the backbone of the intelligence community's public messaging each year and provides Congressional leaders with the opportunity to publicly question the nation's top intelligence officials. It offers an unclassified look at how the intelligence community views the panoply of national security threats facing the United States.

The usually security-focused forum strayed into clearly political territory on Monday, with Republican lawmakers on the committee repeatedly pressing intelligence leaders on security issues related to the U.S. southern border. In the final moments of the hearing, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia exchanged veiled accusations with Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho about the panel's politicization.

One of the things I think we've always been proud of [in on this committee] it's that we can agree without questioning each other's patriotism, without questioning each other's motivations, Warner said. And I hope that this content will be maintained.

Risch fired back, referring to Warner and another Democratic senator who criticized the Republican line of questioning: I've been on this committee for 15 years and we do a very good job until politics seep in and that's what happened here this afternoon with the last two. speakers.

Testifying before the committee, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director Bill Burns also issued stark warnings about the state of the war in Ukraine, where Russia is widely seen as having resumed control. initiative and where Ukraine was forced to ration its ammunition.

Burns said that without additional U.S. aid, Ukraine would likely lose ground, and probably significant ground, in 2024. A $60 billion aid package for Ukraine was blocked in the House in due to Republican resistance to additional funding.

I think without additional aid in 2024 you'll see more of Avdiivkas, and that seems to me to be a massive, historic mistake for the United States, Burns said, referring to a city recently taken by Russia.

With more military assistance, Burns said, the CIA estimates Ukraine can hold its own on the front lines and regain the offensive initiative by late 2024, early 2025.

According to the intelligence report, Russia is taking advantage of both uncertainties about the future of Western military assistance and the stalemate on the battlefield, which works in favor of Russia's strategic military advantages and increasingly tilts the balance in favor of Moscow.

The report also offers an intriguing clue about the extent of China's support for Russia in the conflict, long viewed with suspicion by U.S. officials. Beijing, according to the report, has more than tripled its exports of goods potentially used for military purposes to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

China has provided economic and security assistance to Russia's war in Ukraine by supporting Russia's defense industrial base, including providing dual-use materials and components for weapons, the report said.

Trade between the two countries has increased since the start of the war, reaching more than $220 billion in 2023, surpassing their record total volume of 2022 by 15%. In exchange, Russia is offering China lower energy prices. expensive and better access to the Arctic, according to the report.

