Why the UK is ranked the second most miserable place in the world





Britain has been ranked the second most miserable place in the world in a new survey.

Only Uzbekistan ranked lower than the United Kingdom on the Global Mental Health Index, according to this year's State of the Mind report from U.S. non-profit Sapien Labs, released last week.

The non-profit organization examined the results of 500,000 respondents from 71 countries to explore how people's inner states affect their ability to function in the context of life.

The think tank then compared countries by scoring them.

Scores below 0 indicate distress or difficulty, scores between 0 and 50 indicate persistence, 50 and 100 indicate manageability, and 100 and 200 indicate success or prosperity.

The UK scored 49 overall, while the average for all countries was 65.

There was also a close relationship between the UK and South Africa as the country with the highest proportion of respondents suffering or struggling (35%).

So why are the British so miserable?

Despite being a developed country with one of the world's largest economies, Britons are still more miserable than those experiencing extreme humanitarian disasters (such as Yemen).

In fact, Yemen secured a higher score than the UK, Ireland, and Australia in the mental health category with 59 points.

Of course, it's easy to blame Britain's misery for many of the crises that have made headlines recently.

And in some ways the results are not surprising. After all, the Office for National Statistics found that overall personal wellbeing fell across the country last year.

We have faced two economic recessions since the pandemic began. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis, combined with rising rents and lack of trust in political leaders, is likely leaving many people feeling pretty low at the moment.

But the researchers also noted that wealthy Western countries were generally rated lower.

They developed the following theory: Greater wealth and economic development do not necessarily lead to greater mental health.

The report also pointed to other data from the Global Mind Project, which identified key elements that could explain it all.

These include using smartphones at a young age, eating more ultra-processed foods, and breaking up friendships and family relationships. This phenomenon is generally more prevalent among Internet-using populations in wealthy countries.

Is this a particularly UK problem?

no. The report found that the number of people around the world who said they were distressed or struggling increased when COVID-19 began and showed little change since then.

Overall, the report's insights paint a worrying picture of the post-pandemic outlook, and we urgently need to better understand the drivers of our collective mental health so that we can align our ambitions and goals with true human flourishing. do. Tank said.

And it's worth noting that the UK isn't always at the bottom, according to the 2023 World Happiness Report. The UK, located between the Czech Republic and Lithuania, is actually the 19th happiest country.

And, as Sapien Labs founder Dr. Tara Thiagarajan told DailyMail.com, there may have been reporting bias because only people with internet access in each country could respond.

Nonetheless, deeper research into global well-being urges political leaders to look at the bigger picture.

The bottom line is: This is a strong warning against focusing purely on economic indicators as a measure of human progress and well-being.

Rather, we should be concerned with how wealth is created and used to promote a path to holistic prosperity consistent with human well-being.

