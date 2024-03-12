



US intelligence agencies say the country faces an increasingly fragile global order strained by great power competition, transnational challenges and regional conflicts, in a report released during testimony by US leaders. agencies in the Senate.

An ambitious but anxious China, a confrontational Russia, some regional powers, such as Iran, and more capable non-state actors are challenging the long-standing rules of the international system as well as the primacy of the United States within it. this, affirm the agencies in their annual threat assessment 2024. .

The report focuses largely on threats emanating from China and Russia, the United States' biggest rivals, more than two years after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and also highlights the risks of a broader conflict linked to the Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza since the invasion of Ukraine. Attacks of October 7.

China is providing economic and security aid to Russia as it wages war in Ukraine, supporting Russia's industrial base, the report said. He also warns that China could use the technology to try to influence this year's U.S. elections.

[China] could attempt to influence the 2024 US elections on some level due to its desire to sideline criticism of China and amplify US societal divisions, the report said.

The report also notes that trade between China and Russia has increased since the start of the war in Ukraine and that Chinese exports of goods potentially used for military purposes have more than tripled since 2022.

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, urged lawmakers to approve more military assistance to Ukraine. She said it was difficult to imagine how Ukraine could hold on to the territory it took back from Russia without additional help from Washington.

She said it was absolutely essential that Congress pass a bill providing $60 billion in new military aid for Kyiv. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, an ally of Donald Trump, has so far refused to call for a vote on the measure, which passed the Democratic-led Senate.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said on Sunday that Donald Trump would not give a cent to Ukraine if he was re-elected, after meeting with the former president in Florida.

According to Orbn, Trump has a detailed plan to end the war in Ukraine.

CIA Director William Burns told the Senate Intelligence Committee that U.S. intelligence agencies believed Vladimir Putin was not serious about ending the conflict, despite the economic consequences that are rapidly Russia, the economic vassal of China.

Burns, like Haines, strongly called for continued support for Ukraine, both to strengthen the government in kyiv and to send a message to China about aggression toward its neighbors, such as Taiwan or in the China Sea southern.

We estimate that [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping was sobered, you know, by what happened. He did not expect Ukraine to resist with the courage and tenacity that the Ukrainians showed, Burns said.

Haines raised concerns that the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas could spread global insecurity. The crisis in Gaza is a striking example of how regional developments can have broader, even global, implications, Haines said.

She cited attacks by Houthi militias on ships and said Hamas-inspired Al-Qaeda and ISIS militant groups have ordered their supporters to carry out attacks against Israeli and U.S. interests.

After a protester interrupted the hearing by shouting about the need to protect civilians in Gaza, Burns was asked about children in the Palestinian enclave.

The reality is that there are children dying of starvation. They are suffering from malnutrition because humanitarian aid cannot reach them. It is very difficult to distribute humanitarian aid effectively without a ceasefire, he said.

Emotions ran high during the hearing as some senators discussed immigration across the U.S. border with Mexico, which Trump has made a central focus of his campaign to defeat Joe Biden in the November election.

FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed concern about the terrorist implications of potential targeting of border vulnerabilities, pointing to growing threats from Americans inspired by Islamist groups and other foreign militants since the attack of Hamas against Israel on October 7.

