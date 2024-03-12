US Space Force budget request shrinks as Chinese threat rises





The U.S. Space Force's $29.4 billion budget request for FY2025 is $600 million lower than what it requested for FY24, a drop that follows three years of steady growth for this emerging service.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters March 8 that the request for a more modest budget, which is, like the rest of the Defense Department, limited by funding limits set in the Defense Act fiscal responsibility of 2023, means that the service will not be able to evolve as quickly as it would like. more resilient systems capable of countering space threats from China and Russia.

China has deployed a combination of anti-satellite capabilities and space-based targeting capabilities, which threatens our space assets and our joint force, he said at an embargoed press briefing. We must respond to this. . . . I would like to move more quickly than we are doing now.

The Space Forces budget has nearly doubled since its creation in December 2019. Its $15.4 billion request for FY2021 has grown to $30 billion by FY24. This growth is largely due party to the consolidation of space systems and personnel within the framework of the services.

Service officials, including former vice chief of space operations Gen. David Thompson, have said funding for the Space Force must continue to increase as it takes on new responsibilities and missions.

The budget needs to increase as more missions migrate to space, Thompson told C4ISRNET in December. The problem is that in such an environment, defense budgets are unlikely to experience significant growth in the near future as they have in the recent past. “

Kendall said the department is making progress toward improving the resiliency of its systems. He highlighted the move toward building smaller satellites in large quantities in key mission areas such as missile warning and communications.

However, it wants to be able to invest more in other mission areas like positioning, navigation and timing and improve the service portfolio of offensive space programs, which are largely classified.

We need to find a way to make the PNT more resilient, and I think we need to do some additional things in terms of communications, he said.

Financing modernization

The largest portion of the Space Force spending request, $18.7 billion, would fund the development of satellites, ground systems and other supporting technologies as well as the modernization of existing capabilities. That's about $300 million less than FY24, in part because of the Space Forces' classified portfolio.

According to Kendall, part of the services' budget for FY25 is part of a separate account known as pass-through funding, which typically goes to outside organizations like the intelligence community. Kendall would not confirm whether or how much Space Force funding had been shifted from its base budget to that account, but said part of the smaller demand for services was because some of its funding was labeled as transfer money.

Elsewhere in its research and development account, the Space Force is requesting $4.7 billion to develop satellites in multiple orbits capable of detecting and warning of traditional and advanced missile threats.

Within this portfolio, the service is proposing $2.1 billion for the Next Generation Airborne Persistent Infrared program. This effort is the successor to the current space-based infrared system, which detects and tracks ballistic missiles. It includes two satellites built by Lockheed Martin that will reside in geostationary orbit, approximately 22,000 miles above Earth, and two polar satellites built by Northrop Grumman intended for a highly elliptical orbit.

The Space Force also wants $2.6 billion for its Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program, which aims to deploy satellites in low Earth orbit, about 1,200 miles above the planet, and orbit average terrestrial, at an altitude between 1,200 and 22,000 miles.

Funding from the MEO portion of the program would support initial satellite development and ground support. The LEO funding, which amounts to approximately $1.7 billion, would go toward the space development agency's efforts to launch 28 satellites in FY25.

Another $1.7 billion would be used to support other SDA activities, including expanding the agency's fleet of communications or data transport satellites.

The Space Forces request includes $1 billion for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications program, which develops secure and viable communications capabilities for strategic missions. The satellites are designed to withstand a nuclear attack and the service wants to award a contract and begin production in 2025.

The request also calls for $237 million to start a new program, Protected Tactical SATCOM Global. Initial budget documents did not describe this effort in detail.

The Space Forces' $4.3 billion procurement account, about $400 million less than in FY 2024, would fund 11 launches, down from 15 missions planned in FY 24. Four of these launches will carry SDA satellites and the other seven will be for Space Force missions.

An additional $527 million, if approved, will purchase two GPS IIIF satellites, a modernized version of the navigation spacecraft designed to provide better precision and anti-jamming capabilities. The service plans to start launching satellites in 2027.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET's space and emerging technologies reporter. She has covered the U.S. military since 2012, focusing on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense's most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2024/03/11/us-space-force-budget-request-dips-as-china-threat-increases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos