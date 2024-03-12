Full funding secured for tallest skyscraper in US, developer says





Funding has been secured and construction could begin in September on the Legends Tower in Oklahoma City, which is expected to be the tallest in the United States, developer Scot Matteson said.

Designed by the Californian architecture studio AO, the very large Legends Tower skyscraper planned for Oklahoma City is fully financed in early March, according to an article in local media The Oklahoman.

Matteson said he secured the $1.5 billion required for the skyscraper, as well as three smaller towers around it, collectively known as the Boardwalk at Bricktown.

If completed, the skyscraper will rise 1,907 feet (581 meters) into the air, making it the tallest in the United States and the fifth tallest in the world.

Work could begin in early fall

Matteson said preparations at the site could begin as early as June.

“We'll get a grading and infrastructure permit first,” said Matteson, who is reportedly partnering with local construction consultants Thinkbox and engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti on the tower.

“And then we'll get a building permit in September. The whole project is funded, including the tower, if the tower is approved.”

Legends Tower developer says its funding has been secured

The skyscraper was originally planned to be 1,750 feet (533 meters) tall, but just weeks after the initial announcement, Matteson and his company announced an extension to the structure's spire.

The building will house hotels, residences and commercial spaces.

The Oklahoman featured comments from several other experts, such as local engineer Norb Delatte, many of whom questioned the decision to create the tower in a low-density area, compared to coastal urban cores like New York.

Developer Bert Belander reportedly called the project “fanciful.”

“In the right place at the right time”

However, despite the drawbacks, Matteson said the project is realistic for the city.

“The city itself fosters everything I see: job growth, one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, lots of migration and a very positive business environment,” he said. he declared.

“Downtown is ripe for urban development. It's the right place at the right time.”

“The Legends Tower is a very 20th century way of saying that you are entering the 21st century”

Oklahoma City has joined several other U.S. cities planning their first high-rise skyscrapers, including Miami and Austin.

We recently rounded up the most important skyscraper projects in the United States.

Images courtesy of AO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dezeen.com/2024/03/11/legends-tower-tallest-skyscraper-usa-oklahoma-funding-secured/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos