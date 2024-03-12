Ukraine risks losses without more U.S. aid, officials say





Senior intelligence officials warned Monday that without additional U.S. aid, Ukraine would face the prospect of continued battlefield losses, as Russia draws on a network of critical weapons suppliers and dramatically increases its supply in technology from China.

In public testimony at the annual survey of global threats facing the United States, officials predicted that any continued delay in U.S. aid to Ukraine would result in additional territorial gains for Russia over the next year, the consequences of which would be felt not only in Europe but also in the Pacific.

If we saw a shift in support for Ukraine, not only would it fuel doubts among our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific; It will stoke the ambitions of China's leaders in situations from Taiwan to the South China Sea, William J. Burns, the CIA director, told Congress.

This assessment marks a stark shift from just a year ago, when the Ukrainian army appeared on the march and the Russians appeared to be in retreat.

In just over two hours of testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mr. Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril D. Haines described an increasingly dire situation for Ukraine, in which Russia is producing significantly more artillery shells and has established a steady supply of drones, shells and other military goods from two key suppliers.

It is difficult to imagine how Ukraine will be able to maintain its extremely hard-won gains against the Russians, particularly given the sustained increase in Russian munitions production and purchases from North Korea and Iran, Ms. Haines said.

Mr. Burns, who recently returned from his 10th visit to Ukraine, said the war there was at a crossroads, both for security in Europe and for American interests around the world.

If the House approves the $60 billion security aid package for Ukraine passed by the Senate, Mr. Burns said, kyiv would be able to deliver a strategic blow to Russia.

We believe that with additional assistance, Ukraine will be able to hold its own on the front line until 2024 and early 2025, he said. That Ukraine can continue to make Russia pay the price, not only with deep penetration strikes in Crimea, but also against its Black Sea Fleet.

Over the past six months, Burns said, Ukraine has managed to sink 15 Russian ships.

With additional funds, Ukraine should be able to regain the offensive initiative by the end of this year or early 2025, Burns said. Such a change, he added, would put Ukraine in a stronger position to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.

Ukraine could maintain itself as a strong, sovereign and independent country, anchor itself in Western institutions and have the space and security necessary to recover from this terrible aggression and let Russia deal with the consequences at hand. long term of Putin's brutal and senseless invasion, said Mr. “Burns said.

He did not mention, however, whether achieving such space and security would ultimately require Ukraine to cede territory to the south and east to Russia.

Intelligence officials made only indirect reference to the goal outlined by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III shortly after the war began in February 2022: that the West should leave Russia in a state which would prevent it from again invading a neighboring country. .

Ms Haines pointed out that Russia had suffered more military losses than at any time since World War II and had lost thousands of its most modern tanks and armored vehicles, setting them back several years.

But Ms. Haines and Mr. Burns seemed to recognize that Mr. Putin had a high tolerance for the economic consequences of sanctions and the political risk of continued loss of life.

Instead, Mr. Burns described a situation on the ground that left Ukraine on the defensive, and perhaps in retreat. Without additional U.S. aid, Ukraine will lose significant ground this year, Mr. Burns said. He highlighted Ukraine's hasty withdrawal from Avdiivka last month.

Without additional aid in 2024, you will see more Avdiivkas, he said. And that, it seems to me, would be a huge and historic mistake for the United States.

