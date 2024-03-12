US delegation leaves Saudi Arabia ahead of schedule due to yarmulke dispute | Saudi Arabia





A U.S. religious freedom delegation said Monday it cut short its visit to Saudi Arabia after one of its members was asked to remove his Jewish head covering, or yarmulke.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said its delegation was near Riyadh visiting Diriyah, a historic UNESCO World Heritage city, when commission chairman Rabbi Orthodox Abraham Cooper, refused their requests that he remove his religious head covering. .

Cooper said in a statement: “No one should be denied access to a heritage site, particularly one intended to showcase unity and progress, simply because they exist as Jewish .

USCIRF said Cooper and his vice president, the Rev. Frederick Davie, were invited to visit the site last Tuesday as part of their official visit when, after several delays in the visit, officials asked Cooper to remove his yarmulke during his stay at the site and any time he was required to be in public, even if the Saudi Foreign Ministry had approved the site visit.

Saudi Arabia is pushing for change as part of its 2030 vision, Cooper noted. However, especially in a time of raging anti-Semitism, the fact that we were asked to remove my yarmulke prevented USCIRF from continuing our visit.

USCIRF said it was particularly unfortunate that this happened to the representative of a U.S. government agency that promotes religious freedom.

The commission is an advisory body to the United States government mandated by the United States Congress.

Davie, vice president of USCIRF, described the incident as stunning and painful.

He added: This directly contradicts not only the government's official narrative of change, but also the genuine signs of greater religious freedom in the kingdom that we have observed first-hand.

The Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to AFP's requests for comment.

The incident comes amid tensions between Saudi Arabia and US ally Israel over the war in Gaza, and US efforts to promote normalization of relations between the two states after the conflict finished.

