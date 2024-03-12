The United States is constantly evaluating expanding export controls on chips, which could strengthen China's military.





MANILA, Philippines (AP) The United States is constantly evaluating the need to expand export controls to prevent China from acquiring advanced computer chips and manufacturing equipment that could be used to strengthen its military, said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday.

U.S. export controls were first launched in 2022 to counter the use of chips for military purposes, including the development of hypersonic missiles and artificial intelligence.

Last year, the U.S. Commerce Department expanded export controls, sparking protests from China's Commerce Ministry, saying the restrictions violated international trade rules and seriously threatened the stability of industrial supply chains.

China said it would take all necessary measures to safeguard its rights and interests and urged Washington to lift export controls as soon as possible.

The U.S. Commerce Secretary said Washington is constantly reviewing the need to expand export controls to prevent China from acquiring advanced computer chips and manufacturing equipment that can be used to strengthen China's military. AP Lisa Dwyer reports.

Asked whether the United States was considering further expanding controls on chip exports to China, Raimondo told a news conference in the Philippine capital Manila that this was constantly under review. 'study.

We look at this every day, Raimondo said. Technology is evolving faster than ever, which means we need to wake up every day and ask ourselves, “Are we doing enough?”

“My job is to protect the American people and make sure that there is no sophisticated technology, including semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence technology that we have, that China has not, and they cannot access it and use it to enable the Chinese military to operate,” she said. .

The United States will continue to sell billions of dollars worth of semiconductors to China, Raimondo said.

I want to be clear. We have no interest in decoupling our economies, she said, but added: “We cannot allow China to have access, for its military advancement, to our more sophisticated technology.

Raimondo said she was sent by President Joe Biden to Manila with a delegation of executives from 22 U.S. companies, which she said planned to invest about $1 billion in the Philippines, Washington's oldest ally in Asia. U.S. investments would include training large numbers of Filipinos to acquire high-tech skills that could help them land well-paying jobs, she said.

The US-Philippine alliance is ironclad. It has lasted for 72 years and we remain faithful friends and increasingly partners in prosperity, she said.

Raimondo met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and quoted him as saying that he could not imagine the future of the Philippines without a close bond with the United States.

I want to say here today that the feeling is mutual, Raimondo said. But President Biden recognizes that we can do more.

Marcos called on companies from the United States, the Philippines' third-largest trading partner, to invest in more than 198 infrastructure projects worth $148 billion.

