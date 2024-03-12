AI gives Russia and China new tools to sow division in the United States and damage America's image, intelligence agencies say





Russia and China seek to damage America's image in the world and deepen divisions within American society, with artificial intelligence giving both regimes new tools to interfere in politics and the US elections, according to US intelligence agencies.

Russia is considering how the 2024 US election results could impact Western support for Ukraine and will likely try to influence the election in a way most favorable to its interests and goals, said the intelligence community in its annual assessment of global threats.

Russian influence actors have adapted their efforts to better hide their hand and could use new technologies, such as generative AI, to improve their capabilities and reach Western audiences, according to the assessment presented Monday to the Senate Committee on information.

Russia will continue to use information warfare to attempt to divide Western alliances, undermine America's global reputation, and sow discord domestically, including among voters in the United States and among its partners. United States in the world, he said.

As for China, the Beijing regime has adopted a more assertive covert information campaign to expand its influence and undermine American power, with tactics that resemble the Russian approach, according to the report.

Beijing's growing efforts to actively exploit perceived U.S. societal divisions using its online personas bring it closer to Moscow's playbook for influence operations, he said. China may attempt to influence the 2024 US elections to some extent due to its desire to sideline criticism of China and amplify US societal divisions.

Chinese government actors have increased their capabilities to conduct covert influence operations and spread disinformation, the assessment found. TikTok accounts managed by a PRC [Peoples Republic of China] the propaganda arm reportedly targeted candidates from both political parties during the 2022 U.S. midterm election cycle.

China is now showing greater sophistication in its influence efforts and experimenting with artificial intelligence software, the report said.

Asked about foreign adversaries using AI-based tools to spread disinformation ahead of the 2024 election, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during the hearing that AI is a topic that all of our adversaries the most important ones were looking carefully to intensify their efforts.

He added: We've seen it used in various contexts. Whether it was used specifically to target voters, I'm not sure I can say. But we are actively concerned about this because it is the latest aspect of a long-standing effort to engage in information warfare.

Asked by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., about the potential threat posed by TikTok, Wray acknowledged that TikTok's U.S. arm could be ordered by the Chinese government to use algorithms that could target certain political candidates in U.S. elections .

That's what I understand, Wray said.

Democratic Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia warned that a large number of U.S. adversaries were producing disinformation ahead of elections in the United States and dozens of other countries this year.

And I am deeply concerned that democracy, including in the United States, is under greater threat than ever from these foreign adversaries. Bad actors like Russia have a particular incentive to intervene, given what's at stake in Ukraine, Warner said at the hearing.

Iran, which has forged closer ties with Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is also expected to continue its information operations to try to sow division in the United States, possibly including by interfering in the 2024 elections, according to the intelligence assessment.

Iran will continue to conduct malign influence operations in the Middle East and other regions, including attempting to undermine U.S. political processes and amplify discord, he said.

As the 2024 US elections approach, Iran may attempt to carry out influence operations targeting US interests, including targeting US elections, having demonstrated its willingness and ability to do so in the past, according to the evaluation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/china-russia-ai-divide-us-society-undermine-us-elections-power-rcna142880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos