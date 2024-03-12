Britain's weak economy is taking its toll on labor market | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





Although the UK's current recession is mild by historical standards, weak activity is nonetheless starting to take its toll on the labor market.

Nothing dramatic happens. Unemployment rose slightly, but remained below 4%. Although the total remains above pre-pandemic levels at 908,000, the number of people employed has fallen slightly and job vacancies have continued to decline.

Meanwhile, as annual inflation rates have fallen, wage growth has also slowed. For the time being, wages are rising faster than prices, so at least workers' living standards are rising.

The big picture is that the labor market remains relatively tight, given the fact that the economy has been flat for most of the past two years. There have been no large-scale job losses and there are still labor shortages in many sectors.

Expecting the recession to last in the short term, employers are holding on to existing employees for fear of hiring problems once the economy begins to recover. So while pay levels are falling, they are unlikely to come down quickly enough for the Bank of England to cut interest rates immediately.

Threadneedle Streets An indicator of regular private sector payrolls, closely watched by the Monetary Policy Committee, was 6.1% higher in the three months to January 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier. This is significantly lower than last summer's peak of 8.2%, but slightly higher than the bank had expected.

With inflation expected to fall from 4% to around 2% in the coming months, revenue growth is likely to moderate further. Nonetheless, structural labor market issues remain unresolved, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

As Tony Wilson, director of the think tank Employment Research Institute, pointed out, the employment rate for 16-64 year olds in the UK is 75%, one percentage point lower than before the pandemic hit four years ago, despite a plunge in unemployment. It's back to how it was before Corona.

Similar to last month's story, there are fewer people working because there are more people outside the labor force who are not looking for work or are unable to work. Overall, more than 500,000 people are unemployed than before the pandemic began, Wilson said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

This is being driven by more young and older people outside the workforce, particularly as more people are unable to work due to long-term health conditions.

Not good for people who are not well enough to work. It's not good for the economy either.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/mar/12/uk-economy-labour-market-work The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos